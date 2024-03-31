Lubbock business news includes new restaurants, Rave On, awards

We had some exciting news in food business news, and three area business-related groups were honored by the Small Business Administration. Here's a look at what happened.

Salata Salad Kitchen and Firehouse Subs will join the 72-acre Covenant Park development. This will be the first Salata, which will likely open in late summer, and the fourth Firehouse Subs in Lubbock.

We are waiting on confirmation from Chicken Salad Chick on a location, but Canyon West did welcome the chicken salad franchise to their center through a social media announcement. It is expected to open later this summer.

One day after the Chicken Salad Chick reveal, the Nairn Management Group announced that Sushi Nami will join Canyon West as well. The Japanese fusion restaurant will open at 5015 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100.

Another announcement came from the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association. The group announced a new food and beverage partnership with SAVOR, which serves around 350 venues around the world. SAVOR has some big plans for the venue, including scholarships and the eventual opening of Rave On, which closed on March 31.

The SBA West Texas District Office announced the National Small Business Week (NSBW) 2024 Award Winners.

Marilee and Vaughn Bray of The Soda Shack earned the Small Business Persons of the Year for the Lubbock region.

George and Paige Nester of Creek House Honey Farm, 5005 4th Ave., in Canyon earned the Small Business Person(s) of the Year for the West Texas region. Braden Clark and Donna Dorman Madison of Square Mile Community Development earned the Amarillo region's community award.

I was also kindly invited to the first LBK Foodies Restaurant Takeover on Wednesday, which was at F and F Japanese Grill, 6616 Milwaukee Ave. #400. The takeover had members of the group get a meal consisting of a seaweed and squid salad combo, a choice of gyoza, crunchy shrimp, mushroom or jalapeno poppers, a drink, and a two-meat hibachi combo.

The restaurant design was cozy, but the food was even cozier. I love a good dish of noodles, and the noodles in the hibachi combo were delicious. The steak was juicy and not too tough. The salad, I'll admit, had me a little concerned, as I had never tried squid before. I've apparently been missing out. I definitely recommend this new-ish restaurant for anyone looking for a filling, delicious meal this weekend.

In non-business news, there will not be an Around the Hub column next week. It will return on April 14.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

