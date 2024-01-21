Lubbock business news includes new restaurants, closures, feature on shop with 100 stores

Business Column Graphic

Hello A-J readers!

We have six business updates this week, with two noteworthy closures, one franchise announcement and three openings.

Two longtime businesses announced closures this week. Tom & Bingo's BBQ closed its doors on Saturday, after 70 years of business. The owners of Holland Gardens, which had been in Lubbock since 1965, announced they were retiring and that the business would close after the retirement sale. The sale will go through February.

On the other side of business news, we saw two business updates.

Months after opening in Amarillo, Chicken Salad Chick announced that the same franchisee had signed an agreement to bring the chicken salad restaurant to Lubbock. Two locations are expected to open within the next five years.

More: Chicken Salad Chick announces expansion into Lubbock, other Texas cities

I also spoke with Victor Bustos, owner of Los Victor's Mexican Food, about the new restaurant, which opened at 4928 50th St. on Friday. The restaurant offers California style Mexican food.

"California style is like authentic Mexican food," Bustos said. "We have a complete menu with California burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas, seafood, all the kinds of soup, birria, everything. The Carne Asada fries are very, very popular."

More: New California Mexican restaurant opens in Lubbock, owner details authentic menu

Three businesses opened this week: Los Victor's at 4928 50th St. on Friday; Fuddruckers, 6616 Milwaukee Ave., on Thursday; and Covenant Medical Group Family Healthcare Clinic, 10507 Quaker Ave., on Thursday. Carpet Tech also held the grand opening for its restoration and rug facility at 6602 19th St. on Wednesday.

We also published a feature on KK's Corner Mall, 6409 Indiana Ave. The mall has been around for decades and holds more than 100 vendor stalls within the 40,000 sq. ft. location. I spoke with two of the vendors and the owner's daughter to discuss the history and current offerings.

Plans for next week have not been solidified, but I hope to find some interesting stories to tell you.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock business news includes new restaurants, closures, more