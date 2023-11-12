Lubbock business news includes Somethings Poppin, possum bobbleheads, more

Graphic for A. Edigin 11/12 Column

Hello A-J readers!

This week, I had the opportunity to meet with three upcoming businesses, and share an upcoming deal for travelers.

Somethings Poppin, 11804 Indiana Ave. Suite 300, is finishing up the final details on the new popcorn and candy shop. I spoke with Eva Underwood, general manager, about why she and her husband, Rudy, decided to open a popcorn shop.

"We figured it'd be a fun, exciting thing to do," Underwood said. "We can help people find a snack, a small gift, or a large gift. I think somebody can find something they love, no matter what."

The shop will have a variety of flavored popcorn, candies, toys and tins, just in time for the holidays.

From Nov. 17-19, people can get up to $0.50 off per gallon by using Valero Pay at several Toot'n Totum locations.

This deal is part of the company's official grand opening, which coincides with the opening of their newest location at 5024 Milwaukee Ave. This location also has a Mitch's BBQ, and will offer giveaways on Friday.

I also wrote about a new offering from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. On Thursday, they announced they would release a bobblehead of The Rally Possum, aka Frank, as named by our sports reporter Nathan Giese.

If you don't know about Frank, you have to read Giese's excellent piece about the viral possum from the Texas Tech vs TCU football game earlier this month at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Next week, I hope to introduce readers to a store that might have escaped their notice, and an in-depth interview with the family bringing McCoy's back to Lubbock.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

