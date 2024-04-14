Lubbock business news includes wind farm, SAVOR plans, future projects

From cashless concessions to branded burgers to a Chilton bar, big things are coming.

Hello A-J readers!

First, I'm going to give a shout out to my colleagues, Mateo Rosiles and Adam Young for taking care of the business coverage last week. There were mergers, discounted gas prices, donations and internet expansion promises, all of which were reported. Thanks to their work, I was able to return with very little to catch up on.

Now, let's roll into this week's news.

The Brazos Wind Farm near Fluvanna recently completed a redesign that increased capacity by 14% while lowering the amount of turbines needed. Shell Energy, which operated the farm, also contracted someone for the removal and repurposing of the 2,100 tons of fiberglass from the 160 decommissioned turbines.

The material will be used "to support the creation of products for concrete, asphalt, composites, and/or bulk molding applications," the company announced in a news release.

I spoke with SAVOR's Yvette Davidson, director of food and beverage, and Ashpen Sanchez, food and beverage manager, to get more details on their plans for Buddy Holly Hall and Rave On. From cashless concessions to branded burgers to a Chilton bar, big things are coming. Make sure to read the article in the coming days for the full details.

As for next week, I'm excited to write a business feature on a full-time Texas Tech student who also operates three HTeaO locations. Also on the lineup will be few business openings, and some longer term projects are in the works.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

