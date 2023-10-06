Lubbock Chamber announces Hub City BBQ Cookoff winners
Lubbock-area businesses and organizations competed Thursday for barbecue bragging rights during the 24th annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff.
Nearly 100 cook teams competed in six cookoff categories: Bloody Mary, Beans, Pork Ribs, Brisket, Dessert, and a mystery challenge – Pork Belly - during the annual event hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.
The Hub City BBQ Cookoff, presented by West Texas Land Guys, is held at the Panhandle-South Plains Fairgrounds. Competition meat is provided by United Supermarkets.
After the cookoff concluded and awards were presented, more than 5,000 people attended to sample barbecue from the teams and enjoy live music from Sal & the Stonewall Hippies and Slade Coulter.
For local businesses The Hub City BBQ is an opportunity to network with other businesses, interact with and serve the community, and show off their best cooking skills, according to the chamber.
The following teams received the top awards:
BLOODY MARY
West Texas Land Guys #2
West Texas Land Guys #1
Atmos Energy
West Texas Land Guys #3
Outdoor Chef
Gery Joy Health & Life
Firetrol Protection Systems
Great Plains Distributors #1 - Coors
One Guy from Italy - University
BEANS
Terracon
Hurricane Beach Car Wash
Great Plains Distributors #2 – Dos Equis
Lubbock Firefighters #1
Acme Electric Team #1
Outdoor Chef
Overhead Door Co. #2
Caprock Behavioral Solutions
Lubbock Firefighters #2
MYSTERY: PORK BELLY
Madewell
Gaona House Flippers LLC
Rosas Financial Solutions
West Texas Land Guys #3
Texcraft, Inc.
Southwest Bank
Home Sweet Homan
Wundertre
Stewart & Stevenson
RIBS
Outdoor Chef
Lubbock Firefighters #2
Lubbock County Texas Farm Bureau
Great Plains Distributors #1 Coors
Gaona House Flippers LLC
Great Plains Distributors #2 Dos Equis
Coca Cola Southwest Beverages #2
First United Bank
Wundertre
BRISKET
Hurricane Beach Car Wash
West Texas Land Guys #2
Lubbock Firefighters #2
Yates Flooring Center
Impact Collision Center
LBK Roofing LLC
Atmos Energy
South Plains Electric Cooperative
Happy State Bank
DESSERT
West Texas Land Guys #2
Hurricane Beach Car Wash
Yates Flooring Center
West Texas Land Guys #1
Outdoor Chef
WesTech Plumbing
Lubbock Firefighters #1
West Texas Land Guys #3
First United Bank
