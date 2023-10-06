Advertisement
Lubbock Chamber announces Hub City BBQ Cookoff winners

Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·2 min read

Lubbock-area businesses and organizations competed Thursday for barbecue bragging rights during the 24th annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff.

Nearly 100 cook teams competed in six cookoff categories: Bloody Mary, Beans, Pork Ribs, Brisket, Dessert, and a mystery challenge – Pork Belly - during the annual event hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The Hub City BBQ Cookoff, presented by West Texas Land Guys, is held at the Panhandle-South Plains Fairgrounds.  Competition meat is provided by United Supermarkets.

After the cookoff concluded and awards were presented, more than 5,000 people attended to sample barbecue from the teams and enjoy live music from Sal & the Stonewall Hippies and Slade Coulter. 

For local businesses The Hub City BBQ is an opportunity to network with other businesses, interact with and serve the community, and show off their best cooking skills, according to the chamber.

A Hub City BBQ Cookoff competitor smokes sausage, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the South Plains fairgrounds.
The following teams received the top awards: 

BLOODY MARY

  1. West Texas Land Guys #2

  2. West Texas Land Guys #1

  3. Atmos Energy

  1. West Texas Land Guys #3

  2. Outdoor Chef

  3. Gery Joy Health & Life

  4. Firetrol Protection Systems

  5. Great Plains Distributors #1 - Coors

  1. One Guy from Italy - University

BEANS

  1. Terracon

  2. Hurricane Beach Car Wash

  3. Great Plains Distributors #2 – Dos Equis

  1. Lubbock Firefighters #1

  2. Acme Electric Team #1

  3. Outdoor Chef

  4. Overhead Door Co. #2

  5. Caprock Behavioral Solutions

  1. Lubbock Firefighters #2 

MYSTERY: PORK BELLY

  1. Madewell

  2. Gaona House Flippers LLC

  3. Rosas Financial Solutions

  1. West Texas Land Guys #3

  2. Texcraft, Inc.

  3. Southwest Bank

  4. Home Sweet Homan

  5. Wundertre

  1. Stewart & Stevenson 

RIBS

  1. Outdoor Chef

  2. Lubbock Firefighters #2

  3. Lubbock County Texas Farm Bureau

  1. Great Plains Distributors #1 Coors

  2. Gaona House Flippers LLC

  3. Great Plains Distributors #2 Dos Equis

  4. Coca Cola Southwest Beverages #2

  5. First United Bank

  1. Wundertre 

BRISKET

  1. Hurricane Beach Car Wash

  2. West Texas Land Guys #2

  3. Lubbock Firefighters #2

  1. Yates Flooring Center

  2. Impact Collision Center

  3. LBK Roofing LLC

  4. Atmos Energy

  5. South Plains Electric Cooperative

  1. Happy State Bank

DESSERT

  1. West Texas Land Guys #2

  2. Hurricane Beach Car Wash

  1. Yates Flooring Center

  2. West Texas Land Guys #1

  3. Outdoor Chef

  4. WesTech Plumbing

  5. Lubbock Firefighters #1

  1. West Texas Land Guys #3

  2. First United Bank

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Chamber announces Hub City barbecue cookoff winners

