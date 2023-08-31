The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host the annual State of the Texas Tech University System Luncheon, presented by First Bank and Trust, slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18, at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center. This year’s gathering will provide important system updates, thought-provoking discourse, and community celebration.

Guiding the panel discussion will be TTU System Board of Regents Chairman Mark Griffin. TTU System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, TTU President Lawrence Schovanec, and TTU Health Sciences Center President Lori Rice-Spearman, will discuss the system’s impact on Lubbock, academia, health care and community progress.

“We look forward to this event every fall,” said Mitchell. “We appreciate our community supporters coming out to hear all the great things happening across the system at our universities, and we are grateful for the team at the Lubbock Chamber, who do a fantastic job hosting leaders from our system each year. We always have a lot of exciting news to share, and this year will be no different. It will be another great event for everyone involved.”

The discussion will include information about the Texas University Fund (TUF), the investment the State of Texas made to higher education during this year’s legislative session. The TUF will be a proposed constitutional amendment this fall on the state ballot as Proposition 5. If the measure passes, the TUF will establish an initial investment of nearly $4 billion – at no additional cost to taxpayers – to support research institutions, including TTU, the University of Houston, the University of North Texas, and Texas State University.

A table for eight may be purchased for $500. Individual tickets are $40 for Lubbock Chamber of Commerce members, or $50 for non-members. Visit lubbockchamber.com/ttu-state-of-the-system/ to purchase by September 10th.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Chamber to host Texas Tech System luncheon