Lubbock entrepreneur joins First United bank holding company's board of directors

First United Bank logo

A Lubbock entrepreneur recently joined the board of directors for Plains Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First United Bank, according to a company news release.

Keith McNeese will serve as an advisory director. McNeese is also the owner of Las Brisas Steakhouse, Lubbock File Room, Title One, and All American Car Washes. He is an alumnus of South Plains College and Texas Tech University, and has volunteered for the West Texas Home Builders Association, West Texas Hero Homes, March of Dimes and Communities in Schools.

"It’s a privilege to welcome Keith to the Board of Directors at First United Bank," said R. Mark Bain, CEO of First United Bank. "With his extensive background in real estate and business development, he enriches our team profoundly. Keith is a very savvy and astute businessman, and I am confident that his presence will greatly benefit our Board and our entire organization.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock entrepreneur joins bank holding company's board of directors