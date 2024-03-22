Lubbock Jersey Mike's to donate sales to Children's Miracle Network on Wednesday

Jersey Mike's

Two Lubbock Jersey Mike's locations will donate 100% of their sales to the Children's Miracle Network, UMC Health System on Wednesday, according to a company news release.

Wednesday, March 27, will be the company's annual Day of Giving, when the restaurants support a local cause.

"All month, generous customers have been rounding up and making donations at more than 2,700 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 14th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities," the release stated. "On Day of Giving, it’s our turn to give: The more we sell, the more we donate!"

The Lubbock locations at 6319 82nd St., Suite #300, and 11417 Slide Road, Suite 150, will be participating. All sales that day, both in-store, online or through the app, will go to Children's Miracle Network, UMC Health System.

Since 2011, the Month of Giving campaigns have raised more than $88 million for charities. In 2023, the campaign raised $21 million, which went to more than 200 charities.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Jersey Mike's to donate sales to Children's Miracle Network