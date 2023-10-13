Lubbock leaders, including former mayor, to open new bank

Victory Bank

Lubbock will have a new bank open on Monday, with recognizable names leading the charge, according to a company news release.

Victory Financial Corporation, the holding company for Victory Bank and the former Security State Bank of Winters, will open its headquarters and banking center at 4710 4th St. on Monday, Oct. 16.

The company is led by CEO and Vice-Chairman C. Brett McDowell, Chief Operating Officer Wyatt Leavell, and Executive Chairman Dan Pope. It was built on a team of more than 150 private investors, who contributed $55 million in capital.

Dan Pope

"Our investors are business people," McDowell said. "They know how important independent banks—making local decisions—are to the overall success of our community."

The goal of the company is to show "what it looks like to have local decision-makers and stakeholders."

"The Victory model combines Technology and Relationships—where the best bankers deliver the latest innovations and product solutions to achieve best-of-breed customer experience," said Leavell. "Unmatched communication and speed of delivery make the Victory model different."

The Security State Banks in Winters, Buffalo Gap and Abilene will become Victory locations, but everything else should remain the same, according to the release.

“Community banks are critical to our small businesses, nonprofits, and families," Pope said. "They power the American Dream.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Victory Bank to open in Lubbock with recognizable names as leaders