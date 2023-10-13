Lubbock has more than 300 franchises, here's what has the most locations and other facts

With over 300 franchises in Lubbock, which one has the most locations

Ever wonder which franchise or chain restaurant has the most locations in Lubbock? Or how many of those businesses the Hub City has?

In a city with seemingly countless restaurants - both local and chains - they're curious questions. Here are the answers to those questions and more regarding franchise and chain restaurants.

The Hub City had more than 900 food-related locations registered with the Environmental Health Department in an August report. For this article, the A-J counted franchise and chain restaurants, including ones with locations in supermarkets and the airport.

The total was 366 locations, about 58% of the total restaurants and food trucks in Lubbock.

What are the biggest (by locations) franchises in Lubbock?

With 146 franchise and chain brands in Lubbock operating 366 locations, the average would indicate each brand had 2.5 locations. However, several brands take a much larger slice of the pie here. Here are the top five businesses by the number of locations:

5. Chick-Fil-A / Domino's Pizza / Whataburger

In fifth place, three businesses focusing on different food tied with 9 locations each. This powerful trio includes Chick-Fil-A, which recently celebrated 50 years in Lubbock, Domino's Pizza and Whataburger.

Chick-Fil-A locations are: 6416 82nd St.; South Plains Mall, 6002 Slide Road; 6820 Slide Road; 312 University Ave.; 8225 University Ave.; 5705 4th St.; 3210 W. Loop 289 Access Road; 11425 Quaker Ave.; and 3615 19th St.

Domino's Pizza locations are: 4921 34th St. Suite 100; 1709 Parkway Drive; 2510 Marsha Sharp Freeway; 5407 4th St. Unit A; 2113 50th St.; 5815 82nd St. 135; 13404 Indiana Ave.; 4525 Milwaukee Ave.; and 7611 82nd St.

Whataburger locations are: 2412 9th St.; 11441 Quaker Ave.; 4802 50th St.; 1702 19th St.; 1414 50th St.; 7201 Quaker Ave.; 8226 University Ave.; 5512 4th St.; and 6414 82nd St.

4. Subway

Subway's new Deli Heroes sandwiches include (clockwise from top left), the Garlic Roast Beef, The Beast, the Grand Slam Ham, and the Titan Turkey.

The sandwich shop that began in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1965, has boomed to more that 37,000 across the world. In Lubbock, the brand has 12 locations, earning 4th place for the most spots.

Story continues

Locations: 216 University Ave.; 1109 University Ave.; 5816 4th St.; 6301 19th St.; 5015 University Ave. A-2; 6302 Frankford Ave.; 3302 Ave. Q; 4412 50th St.; 2515 82nd St.; 928 Slide Road 300; 5214 98th St.; and 4923 34th St.

3. McDonald's with 14 locations.

McDonald's

McDonald's, which began in 1954, does not clown around when it comes to popping up around town. The brand has 14 locations across Lubbock, which is a drop in the bucket compared to the more than 36,000 restaurants across the globe.

Locations: 1910 50th St.; 2339 19th St.; 8011 Slide Road; 6007 Slide Road; 5201 4th St.; 5010 I-27; 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway West; 6511 82nd St.; 4220 98th St.; 3403 Quaker Ave.; 4540 Milwaukee Ave.; 2433 S. Loop 289; 6001 19th St.; and 102 N. University Ave.

2. Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In

If it wasn't for brands that had operations inside other businesses, Sonic would have taken the number one spot with 15 locations. The brand, known for their happy hour drinks, started in Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1953, according to the okhistory.org.

Locations: 12702 Indiana Ave.; 4611 34th St.; 7220 Quaker Ave.; 5722 4th St.; 8010 University Ave.; 4904 Indiana Ave.; 1901 34th St.; 101 N. University Ave.; 6419 19th St.; 5202 50th St.; 1609 MLK Jr. Blvd.; 5802 64th St.; 4401 4th St.; 7603 Milwaukee Ave.; and 10109 Slide Road.

1 . Starbucks

Starbucks

This likely is not a surprise. Much like how Starbucks is shown in 1997's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," the business that made Pumpkin Spice Lattes famous (or infamous) has taken over the Hub City. Starbucks, thanks to counting locations inside other businesses, has a whopping 19 locations in Lubbock. The brand began in Seattle in 1971 and has since grown to more than 36,000 locations.

Locations: 5014 Milwaukee Ave.; 8001 University Ave.; 5110 98th St.; 3214 W. Loop 289 Access Road; 6307 4th St.; 3229 50th St.; 11805 Quaker Ave.; 7641 82nd St.; 4411 Marsha Sharp Freeway West; 4402 82nd St.; 2414 Mac Davis Lane; 5601 19th St.; 6054 Brownfield Road; 4425 19th St.; 3405 50th St.; 4205 98th St.; 6313 4th St.; 12815 Indiana Ave.; and 11310 Slide Road.

Other franchises interested in Lubbock include Salata Salad Kitchen, Big Chicken, Habit Burger

Lubbock has quite a number of franchises, and that number will likely grow throughout the next few months.

Company officials, when asked why they want locations in Lubbock, detailed several reasons. The most common draw appeared to be the college community and friendly atmosphere.

Julie Davis, the Vice President of Franchise Development for Salata, also called the Hub City the gateway to West Texas in a November 2022 article.

"Realistically, somebody opens in Lubbock, then somebody down the road becomes aware of the brand, and they start to grow outside of Lubbock," Davis said. "Lubbock is the gateway into West Texas."

Several brands have announced locations or searches for franchisees. Those include:

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Here's how many franchises, chain restaurant are in Lubbock