Lubbock Tinsel Tour 2023 to enhance shopping experience, offer giveaways, activities

Tinsel Tour 2023

Just in time for the biggest holiday shopping weekend, Lubbock area businesses are doing something different than the usual sales.

Chuck Edwards, regional director of Texas Tech Small Business Development Center, wanted to do more than help businesses. With holiday shopping starting, he pushed the ideas behind the 2023 Holiday Shopping Guide, which freely promotes featured businesses, and the Tinsel Tour.

The Tinsel Tour goes beyond the guide, featuring 22 businesses in and around Lubbock. These businesses will have QR codes in their stores that people will scan for prizes and to enter drawings. They will also offer activities for children while their parents and guardians shop.

It will begin on Nov. 20 and continue through Dec. 17.

"I hope it will stretch and go beyond Small Business Saturday," Edwards said. "I'd like to create a scenario where it's not all about one day. This is more of a launching point to introduce people to small businesses, and once introduced, later, you'll think of that place again and go back."

Businesses on the tour include:

Fleurish Flowers and Gifts, 514 8th St. in Olton.

Nashwell Cafe, 1212 Ave. K.

Glazed Honey Ham, 3424 82nd St.

Hamilton Farms, 6830 Farm-to-Market 1729, in Shallowater.

J. Cruse Christmas Gallery & Decor, 7335 82nd St. Suite 1.

Turquiose Lilly, 5217 82nd St.

The Cakery, 6305 66th St., Suite 900.

Whisk'd Lubbock 9810 Slide Road, Suite 400.

Otto's Granary, 4119 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

River Blue, 5217 98th St., Suite 700.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, 5217 98th St., Suite 300.

Three Dog Bakery, 5214 98th St., Suite 103.

Juxtaposh, 1701 Buddy Holly Ave.

Scents n' Lotions, 7020 Quaker Ave., Suite 13.

Royal Hummingbird Studio, 4414 82nd St.

Designer Group Salon, 3824 50th St.

Jo Jo's Attic, 200 Marshall Howard Blvd., in Littlefield.

Caffeination Station, 5700 98th St.

Wild Honey Hats, 2619 34th St., Suite 1.

Lucky Dollar, 4408 50th St.

Bybee's, 6917 Indiana Ave.

Signature Stag, 7320 Milwaukee Ave. Suite 700.

The Tinsel Tour shops are also participating in the SBDC Holiday Shopping Guide 2023. People can visit lubbocksbdc.org/holiday-guide-2023 to learn more about these businesses, and other businesses that are in the guide.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Tinsel Tour 2023 offers shopping, giveaways, kids' activities