Lubbock veteran family opens Sweet Pup Co. store with homemade dog treats

Bernadette Hernandez and her miniature Australian Shepherd, Pablo, greet customers at Sweet Pup Co., 3532 34th St., as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

It started with a 12-year-old girl's desire to help feed her foster dogs. Now, nearly 13 years later, a Lubbock daughter and her Army veteran father have opened their first storefront, with a recipe book of dog treats and colorful bandanas for all pets.

"When I was 12 years old, I wanted to support the dogs that I was fostering, and I didn't want to ask my parents for money," said Bernadette Hernandez, owner of Sweet Pup Co. "So, I started making dog treats on my own. My dad helped me, day and night, making these dog treats, and we were known as the dog treat family."

The family branded themselves as Sweet Pup Co., and appeared at Lubbock area farmers markets with their dog treats. On Saturday, Jan. 6, the family opened the doors to their storefront at 3532 34th St.

"12-year-old me was crying when they put the Sweet Pup Co. vinyl on the door," Hernandez said. "It's really a dream come true."

Another sweet moment for the family came from their first customer at the shop, who was also one of their first customers when they started in the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market.

"Raider, and his mom, Adria, they have been with us since the very beginning, and they were my first customers here at the grand opening," Hernandez said. "We're truly proud of where we came from and how we've grown."

Sweet Pup Co.'s treats are made by a veteran, bandanas crafted with pets' safety in mind

After 6 years in the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market, Hernandez took a temporary break from making the treats. When she started baking again, her father, who was struggling with an injury, asked if he could help.

"I said, 'of course you can help me,'" Hernandez said. "Honestly, he took off with making the dog treats. He loves creating his own recipes, and would get excited about showing me. So I said, 'Dad, the dog treats are yours.' Now, we have a recipe book that he's made. It's really brought out a whole new part of him. I hope everybody gets a chance to come out, see us, and meet and talk with my dad"

Sweet Pup Co.'s most popular treat flavors, according to Hernandez, are the Peanut Butter Pumpkin and the Blueberry Oatmeal.

Bernadette Hernandez and her father started making homemade dog treats around 2012. Now the treats, made by her father, can be found at Sweet Pup Co., 3532 34th St., as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

"We can make any type of dog treats," Hernandez said. "We also make gluten-free dog treats. We have dogs who have allergies, and (our customers) will send us their allergy list, and we can make treats specific to their diet."

The treats have no preservatives, and are made with dog-safe local ingredients. They are dehydrated for 12 hours to make them last longer.

While her father continues making the dog treats, Hernandez started making collars and bandanas in 2020.

"We noticed over the years that everybody has the exact same stuff," Hernandez said. "I met a girl who's a graphic designer, and I asked her to make a few designs she thought would do well. It took off, and everybody has loved her designs."

Sweet Pup Co. now uses two designers, and offers a variety of designs in bright colors. Those design collections include:

Drinks, including beer, coffee and Chiltons.

Bands.

Holidays, including Valentine's Day.

Food.

Scooby-Doo.

Hiking.

Plants.

Bernadette Hernandez shows her cooling pet bandanas at Sweet Pup Co., 3532 34th St., as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Sweet Pup Co. also added jersey-knit material bandanas, which can help keep pets cool. The bandana options are snap-on or tie-on, for pet safety.

"Our bandanas are stretchy, soft, and easy to wash," Hernandez said. "They are also easy to put on, and stay on really well. I want to make sure that they look cute, but are also safe."

Bandana sizes range from XX Small to XX Large, and are not limited to dogs.

"Pretty much any pet that has come in, has got a bandana," Hernandez said. "We had an iguana come in. People have brought bunnies, ferrets, cats, and guinea pigs. We can size them for a bandana in-store."

Other items at the shop include toys for pets, leashes, treat bags, keychains, and locally-made knitted beanies for people. Hernandez is also looking for more local vendors to add to the shop.

"We're just looking around to different vendors to bring out their name, support the local community, and we can grow together," Hernandez said. "That's what the Lubbock community should be about, bringing all of these small businesses together, supporting and uplifting each other, and trying to get our names out there."

Sweet Pup Co.'s shop will have most of their bandana collections and treats, and will continue to sell at Wolfforth Farmers Market and other businesses. People can keep up with Sweet Pup Co. on their website, sweetpupco.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock veteran, daughter open Sweet Pup Co. with dog treats, bandanas