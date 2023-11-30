Advertisement
Lubbock's Bahama Bucks locations to offer free treats for Sno Day

Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·1 min read
Bahama Bucks
Several Bahama Bucks locations across Lubbock will offer a free treat to customers on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Bahama Bucks will celebrate the 17th Free Sno Day, a day where people can get a free Sno, up to 12 oz., during what the company calls the "coolest day of the year," according to a news release.

People can visit the locations at 7718 Milwaukee Ave. #300, 5818 4th St., 5009 50th St. and 2515 82nd St., Suite #2, to receive the free Sno. The offer is in-person only from noon-10 p.m.

“Let it, Sno," said Blake Buchanan, founder and CEO of the company's franchise corporation. "Kick-off this Holiday season with a Taste of Paradise—free Sno for the entire family."

The company will also offer $1 off of larger Sno sizes. Toppings will cost extra.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's Bahama Bucks locations to offer free treats for Sno Day 2023

