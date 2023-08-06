Lubbock's business news includes 114.Slide, food truck, Rusty Taco, more

8/9/23 Corrected Column Graphic

Hello A-J readers!

Through the past few days, we saw some pretty interesting business news.

For Tuesday, the July business roundup published. In that, we learned that four businesses opened, three closed, and four announced upcoming spaces. Among the openings were Doc's Cafeteria, the newest restaurant concept by the Lee family, which also owns Royal Seafood and Bucket of Love. A surprising closure was All American's Mexican Hideout, which only opened in June.

More: Comings and goings: Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors from July 2023

Early last week, I spoke with Jared Drinkwater about his company, Low & Slow Snacks. The Dallas resident recently had his delicious chips, all of which are hickory-smoked, placed in Texas supermarkets. He shared his story on how asking "what if" at a backyard cookout turned into a business that is sure to offer a unique experience.

More: Low & Slow chips enters Texas BBQ scene, stores; here's how a Dallas man started it all

I also spoke with Alexsis Gonzalez, owner of Smothered Cakes. She recently revived her business of offering sweet mini-pancakes with a variety of toppings, and is now selling out of her new food truck. Make sure to read the article to learn more about her journey.

A first-look article and update as to what's going on at the 114.Slide development also published on Sunday. I had the opportunity to put on a hard hat and walk through the ongoing construction while I spoke with Tate Martin and Randy Egenbacher. The two offered insight as to what will be filling the office complex in the coming months.

On the topic of first looks, Annie Rice and I were invited to see Rusty Taco ahead of their opening day. The article will publish in the next few days, so keep an eye out.

For other upcoming articles, I'm hoping to circle back on some possible new businesses.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's business news includes 114.Slide, Rusty Taco, more