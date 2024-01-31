The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas recently announced the appointment of Kelly Davila of Lubbock to the FHLB Dallas Affordable Housing Advisory Council.

Davila brings more than 17 years of economic development experience to the Advisory Council.

“I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” said Davila. “It’s an honor to be part of a council that performs an important role to communities around Texas and beyond.”

Davila serves as Director of Regional Services and Economic Development for the South Plains Association of Governments, a council of governments that serves a 15-county region in West Texas. She has held that position since 2015. Prior to that, she worked as a Regional Services Program Specialist for SPAG. She is active in several professional and civic organizations and was awarded the “Top 20 Under 40” award by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce in 2020.

“Ms. Davila’s extensive experience working with multiple cities and counties on affordable housing and economic issues with SPAG will be a tremendous asset to the Advisory Council,” said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas. “We look forward to working with her.”

Davila currently serves on the National Association of Development Organizations’ Advisory Council. She is a member of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals.

Her three-year term began Jan. 1, 2024.

The Advisory Council is comprised of 13 representatives from state, community and nonprofit organizations in FHLB Dallas’ five-state District. They are appointed by the FHLB Dallas Board of Directors (Board) and advise the Board on affordable housing and economic development issues.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's Davila appointed to Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas council