Lubbock's Dutch House of Plants details plans, offers first look ahead of opening day

A variety of succulents rest on shelves inside the Dutch House of Plants, 3413 49th St., as seen on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

A family's love of plants will soon blossom into Lubbock's latest oasis, offering hundreds of plants, supplies, and a relaxing space to "let the good times grow."

With the slogan of "let the good times grow," owner Chelsea Kidder hopes to share her passion with the community through the upcoming Dutch House of Plants, 3413 49th St. The name comes from her family's Dutch heritage, and the plant passion comes from her mother.

"Part of the reason I love plants, and people love plants, is it is a great way to connect with people," Kidder said. "It had always been a dream to create our own plant store. Everything happened to line up one day, and within a week, we were just like 'I guess it's happening.' We're really excited."

The Dutch House will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, garden containers, tools, and additional items for budding and expert horticulturalists.

"We have everything to help you be successful with your plants," Kidder said. "And if your plant is not doing well, bring it in. We'll try to figure our what the problem is."

There will also be a make-your-own coffee bar, a cozy seating area, and a room for upcoming events and classes.

The grand opening celebration will be Aug. 12, and will include vendors, McPherson Cellars, and other specials to be announced later.

What is The Dutch House of Plants, and what will it offer? Design, supplies, classes and more.

The family chose the location on 49th Street as their storefront partially because it looked the way they wanted the store to feel, like a home.

"We wanted it to be homey, and this was probably a home at one point before it was a commercial building," Kidder said. "I'm hoping people can find another home here, know that we're always here for the community."

It has also been a family effort to prepare the space for the August opening. Chelsea's father built all of the shelving fixtures, and her mother, who has a decade of experience in plant nurseries, helped design the upcoming store.

"This was meant to be for us," Kidder said. "We all have our strengths, and we're all bringing things to the table."

Prior to finding the location, The Dutch House began offering container gardening to fill a missing piece in local landscaping and home décor.

"Landscapers do perennials and trees, but there was definitely a need for pretty flowers," Kidder said. "Container gardens add a pop of color, and we're focused on making (container gardens) beautiful year-round."

Kidder has big plans for The Dutch House. Among those plans are:

Build your own terrarium bar on Saturdays.

Kids' craft classes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Different events on Sundays. Ideas include make your own bonsai, propagation, art workshops, herbal tea making classes, or yoga.

A book club.

Lasting plant arrangements.

In the spring, Kidder hopes to focus on front door pots, rain barrels, and new outdoor items. The Dutch House also has its eyes on landscaping later down the road.

People can keep up with Dutch House of Plants at thedutchhouseofplants.com, Facebook and Instagram. The website allows people to sign up for their newsletter, which will keep followers up to date on offerings.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock's Dutch House of Plants opens in August, here's what to expect