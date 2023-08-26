Lubbock's newest ice cream truck Rolling Cones offers big bites, rock n' roll style

The Satisfaction is one of several specialty ice cream cones at The Rolling Cones.

Serving up show-stopping bites with rock 'n roll names, Lubbock's newest ice cream truck is hoping to help people find "Satisfaction."

The Rolling Cones, a play off of The Rolling Stones, started selling their specialty Blue Bell Ice Cream cones on Aug. 18. They specialize in "over the top" cones, some topped with a slice of cheesecake or ice cream sandwiches.

Some of the high notes on their menu include:

Ruby Tuesday, topped with cheesecake, was the #1 fan favorite during their opening weekend.

Satisfaction, which uses cookies and cream ice cream and is topped with a ice cream sandwich.

The Loving Cup, with butter crunch ice cream and topped with a Reese's filled ice cream sandwich.

"Nobody really does it like we do, with kind of over-the-top ice cream," said Jordan Lathram, owner. "Around here, it's usually rolled or hand-dipped ice cream."

The Rolling Cones offers 21 flavors of ice cream outside of their specialty cones, and people can purchase by the scoop. Prices start at $4 for a single scoop, and the specialty over-the-top cones are $13.

Lathram started thinking of opening an ice cream truck in 2022. His wife brought up the idea again several months ago, and they decided to bring it to life.

"We just made it happen," Lathram said. "The name fit the bill, and we started naming our specialty ice cram after (The Rolling Stones') songs, and it worked out."

People can keep up with The Rolling Cones on Facebook and Instagram. They can also be reached via email at rollingconestx@gmail.com or call 575-631-6606 to book The Rolling Cones for events.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: The Rolling Cones officially opens Lubbock ice cream truck