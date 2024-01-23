Lubbock's Rave On, Buddy Holly Hall concessions not closing, but will change in 2024

Rave On, as seen Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Rumors that Buddy Holly Hall's restaurant will close soon have been dispelled.

Over the weekend, the online community heard that Rave On, 1300 Mac Davis Lane, would close soon. The restaurant initially opened in 2020 with a partnership between The United Family and the Lubbock Entertainment / Performing Arts Association.

United's food and beverage division operated the restaurant and concessions inside Buddy Holly Hall. That partnership will come to an end at the end of March.

"Our greatest hope is that LEPAA identifies a suitable partner for the food and beverage operations inside Buddy Holly Hall," said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. "United is committed to honoring our commitment and will do whatever reasonably possible to support LEPAA, our team members, and the facility during this transition."

United will instead shift focus onto its core retail business and expansion plans in 2024.

"United Supermarkets was one of the first partners to support Buddy Holly Hall, and we are extremely grateful for their generosity and support," said Jeff Hunsinger, LEPAA's chief executive officer. "We understand United’s decision to focus on its core business and market expansion in the future."

However, Buddy Holly Hall's restaurant and concessions will continue after United leaves. LEPAA is in the process of finding a new food and beverage partner for Buddy Holly Hall.

"Currently, LEPAA is in the process of securing a new food and beverage partner for Buddy Holly Hall, with the aim of ensuring a seamless transition that maintains a world-class experience for our patrons," Hunsinger said. "We will make an announcement once a new food and beverage partner has been selected."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Rave On in Buddy Holly Hall is not closing, but will change