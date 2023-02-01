LubeZone Truck Lube Center Opens a New Location in Statesville, North Carolina

Offering Its First Co-Branded Operation with an Epika Fleet Services Brand on the East Coast.

STATESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LubeZone Truck Lube Center opened its doors at Exit 59 on I-77 near Statesville, NC.

This new location, located at 533 Lentz Road (I-77, Exit 59), will feature a state-of-the-art LubeZone bay within a repair facility where their signature quick-lube services as well as tractor and trailer grease, air filters, DOT inspections, A/C tune-up services, and more. The facility will also be equipped to perform full-scale truck and trailer repair, both in-shop and onsite.

"We are excited to open our first co-branded operation within Epika. The Statesville facility allows us to better serve a broader customer base by offering the oil change services that owner-operators have come to expect from LubeZone, alongside the repair and mobile maintenance services fleets receive from the Epika brands, all under one roof," said Joe Dougherty, CEO of Epika Fleet Services.

The new LubeZone location will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Brad Hub is the General Manager; the business is located on the West side of I-77 at exit 59 on the north side of Statesville off Tomlin Road.

About LubeZone:

LubeZone understands that in the trucking industry, time is money. Whether you own one truck or a thousand, getting you back on the road fast is their focus with their high-speed yet high-quality service. Over the next few years, you will begin to see LubeZone locations at your favorite stopping points along major interstates throughout the country with fair prices, friendly service, and your favorite brands. LubeZone currently has 12 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, California, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information or to find a location nearest you, visit www.LubeZone.com.

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a nationwide network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Epika was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, Deaton Fleet Solutions, Truckers 24-Hr Road Service, CS Truck & Trailer, Downtime Fleet Management Services, Fleet Mobile Maintenance, and Managed Mobile. We currently have 12 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Georgia; Nine full-service repair and maintenance facilities; and 33 branch locations operating mobile service units in California, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Nevada, Alabama, and Florida. Epika also operates a 24/7 dispatch center with over 1,500 service providers in its network. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

Contact:

Breanna Le

651-888-8705

352922@email4pr.com

