U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.50
    -14.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,966.00
    -190.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,137.50
    -14.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.90
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.70
    -0.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.20
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4640
    -0.0650 (-1.84%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    -0.27 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3410
    -0.7270 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,093.52
    -0.70 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.10
    +4.31 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,783.84
    +12.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

LubeZone Truck Lube Center Opens a New Location in Statesville, North Carolina

·2 min read

Offering Its First Co-Branded Operation with an Epika Fleet Services Brand on the East Coast.

STATESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LubeZone Truck Lube Center opened its doors at Exit 59 on I-77 near Statesville, NC.

This new location, located at 533 Lentz Road (I-77, Exit 59), will feature a state-of-the-art LubeZone bay within a repair facility where their signature quick-lube services as well as tractor and trailer grease, air filters, DOT inspections, A/C tune-up services, and more. The facility will also be equipped to perform full-scale truck and trailer repair, both in-shop and onsite.

"We are excited to open our first co-branded operation within Epika. The Statesville facility allows us to better serve a broader customer base by offering the oil change services that owner-operators have come to expect from LubeZone, alongside the repair and mobile maintenance services fleets receive from the Epika brands, all under one roof," said Joe Dougherty, CEO of Epika Fleet Services.

The new LubeZone location will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Brad Hub is the General Manager; the business is located on the West side of I-77 at exit 59 on the north side of Statesville off Tomlin Road.

About LubeZone:
LubeZone understands that in the trucking industry, time is money. Whether you own one truck or a thousand, getting you back on the road fast is their focus with their high-speed yet high-quality service. Over the next few years, you will begin to see LubeZone locations at your favorite stopping points along major interstates throughout the country with fair prices, friendly service, and your favorite brands. LubeZone currently has 12 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, California, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information or to find a location nearest you, visit www.LubeZone.com.

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:
Epika is a nationwide network of mobile and in-shop preventative maintenance service centers focused on commercial fleets across the country. Epika was built by partnering with and investing in the best-of-the-best in every market we serve. Our brands include LubeZone, ProFleet, All Star Truck Service, Deaton Fleet Solutions, Truckers 24-Hr Road Service, CS Truck & Trailer, Downtime Fleet Management Services, Fleet Mobile Maintenance, and Managed Mobile. We currently have 12 quick service preventative maintenance locations in California, Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Georgia; Nine full-service repair and maintenance facilities; and 33 branch locations operating mobile service units in California, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Nevada, Alabama, and Florida. Epika also operates a 24/7 dispatch center with over 1,500 service providers in its network. For more information, visit www.EpikaFleet.com.

Contact:
Breanna Le
651-888-8705
352922@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubezone-truck-lube-center-opens-a-new-location-in-statesville-north-carolina-301734945.html

SOURCE Epika Fleet Services, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Soars; Top Rival Flashes Buy Signal, Reports Q4 Profit Up Over 1,000%

    Tesla has skyrocketed in 2023 amid earnings and a bullish Elon Musk. BYDDF is flashing a buy signal as profits explode.

  • Exclusive-Tesla to raise Shanghai output after price cuts stoke demand -memo

    Tesla plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand ignited by aggressive price cuts on its best-selling models, according to a planning memo seen by Reuters and a person with knowledge of the plan. The automaker plans to produce a weekly average of nearly 20,000 units at its Shanghai factory in February and March, according to the memo, which detailed output plans for Tesla's most productive and profitable manufacturing hub. That level of production would take the plant's output to roughly its rate in September, when it turned out 82,088 Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to data from China Passenger Car Association.

  • Why Tesla is a cheap stock: Gary Black

    Noted Tesla investor and Future Fund managing partner, Gary Black joined Neil Cavuto on Fox Business to discuss the carmaker’s stock and competition in 2023.

  • Exclusive-President Jokowi "confident" Tesla will invest in Indonesia

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo is confident Tesla Inc will finalise a deal to invest in a production facility in his country, having offered the U.S. car maker incentives ranging from tax breaks to a concession to mine nickel. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been wooing Tesla to invest in battery and car manufacturing since 2020, seeking to leverage its rich reserves of nickel ore, which can be processed for use in EV batteries. The president, widely known as Jokowi, has held talks with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk twice, meeting him in person at his SpaceX facility in Texas last year and a telephone call, to try to secure a deal.

  • Ford Earnings Due As Automaker Pursues Model-T Strategy For EV Sales

    With Ford earnings are due Thursday, the automaker updates its Mach-E pricing and production strategy.

  • India raises tax on imported cars, motorbikes, including EVs

    India on Wednesday said it will raise taxes on imported cars and motorbikes, including electric vehicles (EVs), as it seeks to boost local manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign ahead of elections in 2024. All vehicles with a landed cost of less than $40,000 will be taxed at 70%, up from 60% earlier, a move analysts say could impact demand. The landed cost includes the vehicle's price tag plus insurance and freight costs.

  • Henry Ford Bought a Newspaper at the Height of His Career. What He Can Teach Elon Musk.

    The Tesla founder's ownership of Twitter could pose risks for him, just as Ford's ownership of a newspaper created controversy.

  • Auto Insurers Drop Coverage of These 2 Vehicles Due to Ease of Theft

    A social media trend showing just how easy it is to steal these vehicles is forcing insurers to pivot.

  • Porter launches Pearson expansion, with more routes to come

    Porter Airlines' expansion plan kicks off on Wednesday, with its brand new Embraer jets taking off from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

  • Arctic cold 'no sweat' for electric cars in Norway

    Norwegian electric car owners have a word for the way they feel when they look nervously at their battery indicators while driving in subfreezing weather: "rekkevideangst", or "range anxiety".With temperatures often falling below zero, rugged terrain and long stretches of remote roads, Norway may not seem like the most ideal place to drive an electric car, whose battery dies faster in cold weather.

  • EV Price Cuts Could Take A Bite Out Of Rivian's Profit Goals

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Pilot accused of buzzing Horsetooth Reservoir boaters faces charges, may have left country

    The pilot accused of buzzing boaters on Horsetooth Reservoir in September is facing multiple charges, but the sheriff's office says he left the country.

  • Ford Slashes Price of Mustang Mach-E

    Ford and Tesla want to charge you less so that you'll be charging more. On Monday, the Detroit auto giant announced it is dropping the price of...

  • Even Low-Milage Teslas Are Often Too Expensive to Fix

    Insurance companies charge more for electric vehicles in general, but some of the biggest names in the biz are totaling barely driven Teslas over massive repair bills with less than 10,000 miles on the clock.

  • Boeing delivers last 747, saying goodbye to 'Queen of the Skies'

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing bid farewell to the iconic 747, delivering the final plane to Atlas Air on Tuesday afternoon and marking an end of an era when the first-ever "jumbo jet" ruled the skies. Thousands of Boeing employees – including some of the so-called "Incredibles" who developed the jet in the 1960s – watched the last delivery of the historic plane, which brought air travel to the masses and represented an indelible slice of Americana. The event at the mammoth manufacturing plant was capped off by a celebrity appearance by John Travolta, who recounted learning to fly the 747-400 as an ambassador for Qantas Airlines.

  • California sinkhole swallows third car in 2 weeks

    "This can't be real," the California Highway Patrol said after the third vehicle fell into the hole that had completely split a two-lane road.

  • Ford Is Slashing Mustang Mach-E Prices For 2023

    After Tesla Motors dropped the MSRP of its popular Model Y SUV, Ford has slashed the price of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV be as much as $5900 depending on the trim level.

  • Lotus to list electric car business in deal backed by world’s richest man

    Lotus is to list its electric car business in the US in a $5.4bn deal backed by the world’s richest man, Bernard Arnault.

  • Boeing completes the last ever delivery of the iconic 747 jumbo jet

    Boeing revealed back in 2020 that it was going to end 747's production after it was done building the last orders for it.

  • 'Farewell to a wonderful beast': Branson's homage to Boeing 747

    British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, who was inspired to start an airline with a single Boeing 747 after getting stuck on a delayed flight, paid tribute to the Queen of the Skies on Tuesday as Boeing delivered its final jumbo jet. "It gave America and Boeing the leadership role in aviation," said Branson, the son of a flight attendant who founded Virgin Atlantic in 1984 after cold-calling Boeing as a successful record publisher to ask about a second-hand 747. The first aircraft, named Maiden Voyager, became part of a fleet of 30 Boeing 747s that challenged British Airways and U.S. carriers for a slice of the lucrative transatlantic market.