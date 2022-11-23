U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

Lubricant and Grease Market to Hit $168.2 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in need for lubricant and grease and surge in growth of the automobile industry due to increase per capita income, the increase in aspiration to own vehicles have boosted the growth of the global lubricant and grease market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Lubricant And Grease Market by Type (Heavy Duty Engine Oils (HDEO), Hydraulic fluids, Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO), Turbine oils, Gear Oil, Greases, Compressor oil, Others), by Application (Power Generation, Automotive, Heavy Equipment, Food and Beverage, Chemical Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global lubricant and grease industry was pegged at $123.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $168.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16840

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in need for lubricant and grease and surge in growth of the automobile industry due to increase per capita income, the increase in aspiration to own vehicles have boosted the growth of the global lubricant and grease market. On the other hand, surge in demand for diesel engine oils and expansion of the sector of refinery capacity would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of Covid-19 resulted in halt in manufacturing activities of industrial sectors, which in turn, hampered lubricant and grease manufacturing. Moreover, the raw material procurement hampered the market.

  • Due to prolonged lockdown, the supply chain was disrupted and prices of raw materials hampered.

The heavy duty engine oils (HDEO) segment dominated the market

Based on type, the heavy duty engine oils (HDEO) segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. The engine oils are typically used for applications, such as wear reduction, corrosion protection, and ensuring smooth operation of the engine internals, which fuels the market growth. However, the turbine oils segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for electricity across the globe and increase in need for installation of new gas, steam, and hydroelectric power turbines.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Lubricant and Grease Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16840

The power generation segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

On the basis of application, the power generation segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Energy demand is gradually increasing worldwide. Along with the construction of new power plants, efforts are being made to increase the capacity and efficiency of existing power generation plants. This will result in a steady growth in demand for lubricants in the power generation industry. However, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, owing to increase in demand for these cars and general utility vehicles globally, along with rise in public transportation expenditure.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

The market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for affordable energy from natural-gas-fueled power plants.

Major market players

  • Armor Lubricants

  • Petromin

  • Aljomaih And Shell Lubricating Oil Company Limited

  • Behran Oil Co.

  • FUCHS

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • GULF OIL Middle East Limited (GULF OIL International)

  • Emarat

  • Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lubricant-and-grease-market/purchase-options

The report analyzes these key players in the global green ammonia market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial 

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Bio Based Lubricants Market

Lubricant Additives Market

Middle East Lubricant and Grease Market

High Temperature Grease Market

Specialty Lubricants Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205,
Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubricant-and-grease-market-to-hit-168-2-bn-globally-by-2031-at-3-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301686018.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

