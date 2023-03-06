Lubricants Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $179,060 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.2%

Company Logo

Global Lubricants Market

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lubricants Market Size and Share Analysis by Base Oil, Product Type, End-user - Industry Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy efficiency of industrial and automotive machinery is significantly increased by lubricants. Internal combustion engines, winches, compressors, motors, gearboxes, and other pieces of machinery on ocean-going ships can operate better and last longer when lubricants are used.



As per the report, the lubricants market is expected to USD 179,060 million by 2030. This is attributed to various factors, including the expansion of the automotive and other manufacturing sectors in developing nations like Brazil, India, China, and Mexico; the rise in process automation in a variety of end-use industries; and the increase in the number of cars on the road.



The mineral oil category accounted for the biggest revenue share or over 68%, and it is anticipated that it would continue to hold that position throughout the projection period. This is attributed to the inexpensive cost of the raw materials, the simpler production method, the existence of more mineral oil manufacturers, and its widespread use in many industries including textile, automotive, industrial, and construction.



But in the coming years, the synthetic oil sector will experience significant expansion. Due to its superior efficiency over mineral oils, this oil is increasingly preferred by customers. This rise can also be linked to consumers having more disposable cash due to rising per capita income.



Moreover, engine oil held the biggest revenue share or about 32%, which will would continue to dominate the market. The increased public knowledge of the benefits of utilizing lubricants in their cars, particularly of its role in improving mileage and lengthening the life of automobiles, as well as the rising global transportation sector, are to blame for this.



One of the main industries where lubricants are used is the automobile sector. To guarantee the effective running of vehicle engines, automotive lubricants are often utilized in the crankcases. By using them, friction is decreased in automobiles, extending their lifespan and minimizing wear and tear.



Due to rising disposable income and expanding consumer knowledge about the use of lubricants in cars, the need for heavy-duty and light passenger vehicles is on the rise, which is a major factor in the increased usage of lubricants in the automotive sector. Therefore, the increase in vehicle sales and manufacturing expands the market for lubricant producers.



Modern lubricants, including bio-based lubricants, are replacing old lubricating materials in automobiles to improve fuel economy and lessen detrimental environmental consequences. The renewable and biodegradable ingredients used in bio-based oil and grease, such as fatty acids, are then reacted with synthetic alcohols to produce esters.



Moreover, government programs also encourage the use of these lubricants. For instance, by establishing a labeling scheme to allow the marketing of bio-based goods and a procurement priority program for federal agencies and their contractors, the FSRIA, founded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aids in the greater usage and procurement of bio-based products.

PetroChina Company Limited

Chevron Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

BP p.l.c.

Shell plc

China Petrochemical Corporation

Castrol Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Amsoil Inc.

Motul

Buhmwoo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Repsol S.A.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $139175 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $179060 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4gyku

