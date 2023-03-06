U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.81
    +27.17 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,518.60
    +127.63 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,804.58
    +115.57 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.15
    -6.11 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.50
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.00
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0683
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9460
    -0.0180 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9240
    +0.0930 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,540.27
    +82.24 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.26
    +268.58 (+110.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,925.04
    -22.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Lubricants Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $179,060 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.2%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Lubricants Market

Global Lubricants Market
Global Lubricants Market

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lubricants Market Size and Share Analysis by Base Oil, Product Type, End-user - Industry Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The energy efficiency of industrial and automotive machinery is significantly increased by lubricants. Internal combustion engines, winches, compressors, motors, gearboxes, and other pieces of machinery on ocean-going ships can operate better and last longer when lubricants are used.

As per the report, the lubricants market is expected to USD 179,060 million by 2030. This is attributed to various factors, including the expansion of the automotive and other manufacturing sectors in developing nations like Brazil, India, China, and Mexico; the rise in process automation in a variety of end-use industries; and the increase in the number of cars on the road.

The mineral oil category accounted for the biggest revenue share or over 68%, and it is anticipated that it would continue to hold that position throughout the projection period. This is attributed to the inexpensive cost of the raw materials, the simpler production method, the existence of more mineral oil manufacturers, and its widespread use in many industries including textile, automotive, industrial, and construction.

But in the coming years, the synthetic oil sector will experience significant expansion. Due to its superior efficiency over mineral oils, this oil is increasingly preferred by customers. This rise can also be linked to consumers having more disposable cash due to rising per capita income.

Moreover, engine oil held the biggest revenue share or about 32%, which will would continue to dominate the market. The increased public knowledge of the benefits of utilizing lubricants in their cars, particularly of its role in improving mileage and lengthening the life of automobiles, as well as the rising global transportation sector, are to blame for this.

One of the main industries where lubricants are used is the automobile sector. To guarantee the effective running of vehicle engines, automotive lubricants are often utilized in the crankcases. By using them, friction is decreased in automobiles, extending their lifespan and minimizing wear and tear.

Due to rising disposable income and expanding consumer knowledge about the use of lubricants in cars, the need for heavy-duty and light passenger vehicles is on the rise, which is a major factor in the increased usage of lubricants in the automotive sector. Therefore, the increase in vehicle sales and manufacturing expands the market for lubricant producers.

Modern lubricants, including bio-based lubricants, are replacing old lubricating materials in automobiles to improve fuel economy and lessen detrimental environmental consequences. The renewable and biodegradable ingredients used in bio-based oil and grease, such as fatty acids, are then reacted with synthetic alcohols to produce esters.

Moreover, government programs also encourage the use of these lubricants. For instance, by establishing a labeling scheme to allow the marketing of bio-based goods and a procurement priority program for federal agencies and their contractors, the FSRIA, founded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aids in the greater usage and procurement of bio-based products.

Companies Mentioned

  • PetroChina Company Limited

  • Chevron Corporation

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.

  • BP p.l.c.

  • Shell plc

  • China Petrochemical Corporation

  • Castrol Limited

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • TotalEnergies SE

  • FUCHS PETROLUB SE

  • Amsoil Inc.

  • Motul

  • Buhmwoo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Repsol S.A.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

180

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$139175 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$179060 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

Chapter 5. Market Indicators

Chapter 6. Industry Outlook
6.1. Market Dynamics
6.1.1. Trends
6.1.2. Drivers
6.1.3. Restraints/challenges
6.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints
6.2. Impact of COVID-19
6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Market
7.1. Overview
7.2. Market Volume, by Base Oil (2017-2030)
7.3. Market Revenue, by Base Oil (2017-2030)
7.4. Market Volume, by Product Type (2017-2030)
7.5. Market Revenue, by Product Type (2017-2030)
7.6. Market Revenue, by End-user (2017-2030)
7.7. Market Volume, by Region (2017-2030)
7.8. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

Chapter 8. North America Market

Chapter 9. Europe Market

Chapter 10. APAC Market

Chapter 11. LATAM Market

Chapter 12. MEA Market

Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. List of Market Players and Their Offerings
13.2. Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
13.3. Product Benchmarking of Key Players
13.4. Recent Strategic Developments

Chapter 14. Company Profiles

Chapter 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4gyku

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove of higher-yi

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Factors to Note Ahead of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 Earnings

    CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 results are likely to reflect the benefits of a solid demand environment, contributions from the newly acquired Reposify business and the addition of new customers.

  • BridgeBio Soars 64% And Breaks Out After Smashing Expectations In A Dwarfism Study

    BridgeBio Pharma smashed Wall Street's expectations in a study of children with dwarfism, leading BBIO stock to break out in massive volume.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    CTI BioPharma (CTIC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -55.56% and 15.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Silvergate, Lordstown, Ciena, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Silvergate's deepening crisis jolts crypto stocks

    Shares of Silvergate Capital Corp fell 10% in early trading on Monday after the bank suspended its crypto payments network and expressed doubts over the viability of its business. The crypto-focused bank said late on Friday that it had made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) effective immediately. "The SEN is Silvergate's main flagship product that previously was the key attraction for depositors to bring funds to the bank," said analysts at Wedbush.

  • Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout After U.S. Luxury Model Price Cuts

    With Tesla slashing luxury model prices in the U.S., TSLA shares could be in a buy zone if they clear this key hurdle.