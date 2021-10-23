Lubricants Market to grow by 6.22 mn tons from 2021 to 2025| Evolving Opportunity with Chevron Corp. & Exxon Mobil Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lubricants market size is set to grow by 6.22 mn tons from 2021 to 2025 and will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.33% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Lubricants Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as increasing demand from end-user industries, increasing need for reliable machinery & effective maintenance, and rising demand for lubricants in developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuations in crude oil prices will hamper market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lubricants 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Application

Geography

Lubricants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the lubricants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TotalEnergies SE. The lubricants market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Lubricants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lubricants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lubricants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lubricants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lubricants market vendors

Lubricants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.33% Market growth 2021-2025 6.22 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, Russian Federation, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

