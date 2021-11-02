U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,596.25
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,718.00
    -82.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.50
    -30.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,354.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3650
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9210
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,155.03
    +1,229.84 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.90
    +35.39 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.33
    -126.75 (-0.43%)
     

Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market will grow at a CAGR of 3.69% |Increased Implementation of Automatic Lubrication Systems to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market size is set to grow by 261.92 thousand tons from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 3.69% as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For insights on Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market- Download a Free Sample Report

Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., CSW Industrials Inc., Eurol BV, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Quaker Chemical Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Valvoline Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report covers the following areas:

Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The adoption of smart mining equipment increased the implementation of automatic lubrication systems and the growing demand for cobalt owing to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the strong growth in renewable energy generation will hamper the market growth.

Lubricants Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for lubricants market growth for mining and quarry applications in APAC

Lubricants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Also, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market vendors

Related Reports:
Food Grade Lubricants Market -The food-grade lubricants market has the potential to grow by USD 40.80 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%. Download a free sample report now!

Industrial Lubricants Market -The industrial lubricants market size is expected to grow by 0.89 mn MT and record a CAGR of 2% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Lubricants Market For Mining And Quarry Applications Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69%

Market growth 2021-2025

261.92 th tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.18

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Russian Federation, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., CSW Industrials Inc., Eurol BV, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Quaker Chemical Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Valvoline Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by companies of lubricants market for mining and quarry applications market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubricants-market-for-mining-and-quarry-applications-market-will-grow-at-a-cagr-of--3-69-increased-implementation-of-automatic-lubrication-systems-to-boost-growth17000-technavio-reports-301411416.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

    Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday. See Also: Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team This means that his net worth grew by

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow is offloading homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy After Its Q3 Earnings Beat As Oil Prices Rise?

    Exxon Mobil reported Q3 results that beat Wall Street estimates Is XOM stock a buy following earnings?

  • What Tesla's move to open superchargers means

    Wedbush's Dan Ives on Tesla's move to open up its supercharging network.&nbsp;