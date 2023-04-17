Lubricants market size in India to grow by 809.93 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand from end-user industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lubricants market in India size is forecast to increase by 809.93 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.58%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand from end-user industries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the forecast period (2022-2026) are included in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lubricants Market in India

Vendor Analysis

The lubricants market in India is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. The vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - The company offers lubricant products that include engine oil, gear oils, greases, petrol, oil, grease, penetrating lubricants, dry lubricants, and others, under the brand name of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

BP Plc - The company offers lubricant products that include gasoline, kerosene, distillate fuel oils, residual fuel oils, lubricants, and others, under the brand name of BP Plc.

Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers lubricant products that include crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical, natural gas exploration, production, refining, and others, under the brand name of Exxon Mobil Corp.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. - The company offers lubricant products that include engine oil, gear oils, greases, petrol, oil, grease, penetrating lubricants, petroleum, gas, and others, under the brand name of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd.

TOTAL SE

Valvoline Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (mineral oil-based lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants) and application (automotive oils, industrial oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases).

The market growth in the mineral oil-based lubricants segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mineral oil-based lubricants are manufactured on a large scale during petroleum refining. Hence, they are less expensive than synthetic and bio-based lubricants. The low cost and easy accessibility of mineral oil-based lubricants are the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The market is driven by the increasing demand from end-user industries. Lubricants are widely used in various industrial applications. In the construction industry, lubricants are used in construction equipment to reduce wear and tear of moving parts and corrosion. Hydraulic fluids made from lubricants are used in crawler excavators, mini excavators, and others owing to their energy transmission capacity. In the steel industry, lubricants are used in hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, and others in equipment such as blast furnaces, continuous castings, and others. Such expanding applications of lubricants in various end-user industries drive the growth of the market.

Major Trends:

The rising adoption of synthetic lubricants is identified as the key trend in the market. Synthetic lubricants offer various advantages over mineral oil-based lubricants. They offer better performance and provide effective resistance to corrosion and oxidation. The use of synthetic lubricants improves the lifespan of machinery owing to the reduced wearing of machine parts. In addition, synthetic lubricants last 4-8 times longer than mineral oil-based lubricants and can operate at temperatures as high as 450 °C. Many such benefits are increasing the use of synthetic lubricants among end-users, thereby driving market growth.

Key Challenges:

The fluctuation in the prices of crude oil will challenge the growth of the market. Lubricants are primarily derived from hydrocarbons from petroleum. Synthetic esters, PAOs, phosphate esters, glycols, and other silicate esters obtained from petroleum are some of the other raw materials used in the manufacture of lubricants. Thus, volatility in the prices of crude oil will directly affect the profit margins of lubricant manufacturers and can have a negative impact on the growth of the market in focus.

Lubricants Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 809.93 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd., TOTAL SE, and Valvoline Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5.Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Mineral oil-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Synthetic lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Bio-based lubricants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Industrial oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Process oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Metalworking fluids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Greases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand from end-user industries

8.1.2 Increasing need for reliable machinery and effective maintenance

8.1.3 Increased implementation of automatic lubrication systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuations in crude oil prices

8.2.2 Environmental impact of lubricants

8.2.3 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising adoption of synthetic lubricants

8.3.2 Rising need for technological upgrades

8.3.3 Growing number of industry-specific products

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor Disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

10.4 BP Plc

10.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.

10.6 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

10.7 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

10.8 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

10.9 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

10.10 Tide Water Oil Co. Ltd.

10.11 TOTAL SE

10.12 Valvoline Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

