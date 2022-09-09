Lubricity Improver Market Worth $3.4 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Lubricity Improver Industry Report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market growth and future estimations.

Chicago, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lubricity Improver Market by Product Type (Acidic Lubricity Improver, Non-Acidic Lubricity Improver), End-use Industry (Automobile, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Others), and Region- Global Forecast to 2027. The global Lubricity Improver Market is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 2.8 billion in 2022.

Lubricity improvers refer to category of fuel additives incorporating various fuel types to improve the lubricity of the said product. The modifications in diesel fuels are a reduced levels of sulfur content in them after governments regulated the content of sulfur in fuels. Reduced sulfur quantity causes lower lubricity requiring use of additives helping complement the ULSD (Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel).



Browse in-depth TOC on the report “Lubricity Improver Market”

231 - Market Data Tables

79 - Figures

List of Key Players in Lubricity Improver Market:



Afton Chemical Corporation (US),

Dow Inc. (US),

TotalEnergies SE (France),

BASF SE (Germany),

The Lubrizol Corporation (US),

Innospec Inc. (US),

Chevron Corporation (US),

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (India),

Huntsman Corporation (US), and

Baker Hughes Company (US) and others.

Lubricity Improver Market Dynamics:



Driver: The implementation of stringent environmental norms to drive the market

Restraints: Complications in the production process to pose as a threat for market growth

Opportunities: Increasing demand for efficient lubricants with advanced functionalities can drive the growth of market



Key Findings of the Study:



Acidic lubricity improver was the largest product type of Lubricity improver market in 2021, in terms of value

Automobile was the largest end-use industry for lubricity improver market in 2021, in terms of value

Europe was the largest market for Lubricity improver in 2021, in terms of value.

A Lubricity Improver is a chemical compound that improves the lubricating properties of the oil. These compounds are added to oils used in rotating equipment, such as turbines and compressors or hydraulic systems to reduce friction. The performance of these products can be enhanced by using additives like anti-wear agents, extreme pressure (EP) agents, normalizing agents, etc.



“Acidic lubricity improver was the largest product type of Lubricity improver market in 2021, in terms of value”



An Acidic Lubricity Improver is a kind of oil additive with acidic material. It mainly uses special additives to increase the acid number, also known as "acid value". The higher the acid value, the better its effect on friction and wear resistance.



“Automobile was the largest end-use industry for lubricity improver market in 2021, in terms of value”



The use of Lubricity Improver in automobiles is to increase lubrication performance and reduce motor power loss. Lubricating oil film, which was formed by this additive, can be used as a medium for hydraulic brake system on vehicles to achieve effective braking with proper control.



“Europe was the largest market for Lubricity improver in 2021, in terms of value.”

The European region accounts for a high share as compared to other regions due to its highly developed economy along with increased per capita income levels. This factor results in an increase in demand for premium quality lubricants that reduces friction leading to better operational efficiency.



