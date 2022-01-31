U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,410.75
    -12.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,506.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,390.50
    -42.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.20
    -13.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.09
    +1.27 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1157
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4000
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,931.29
    -966.37 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.26
    +5.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,861.49
    +144.15 (+0.54%)
     

LUCA Japan announces a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Xen Capital

·2 min read

TOKYO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUCA Japan Co., Ltd. ("LUCA Japan"), the digital platform for Alternative Investments announces a strategic partnership with Xen Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("Xen Capital"), the Singapore-based digital platform that provides a white-label alternative investment solution and marketplace.

(PRNewsfoto/LUCA, Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/LUCA, Ltd.)

Through this strategic partnership, LUCA Japan will collaborate with Xen Capital to develop a specialized digital platform for the Japan market as well as to source world-class alternative investment fund opportunities. LUCA Japan currently aims for a soft launch of the product by the end of February 2022.

Xen Capital will build and operate the platform infrastructure to facilitate product distribution, client management, quarterly reporting, and secure transaction settlement.

Keiko Sydenham, CEO at LUCA Japan, commented on the partnership: "Xen Capital's digital platform is a flexible solution for both B2C and B2B white label customization which aligns with our business strategy. Also, we believe we can build strong fund-sourcing capabilities by collaborating with each other in the region. With this partnership, we can introduce our platform to Japanese market quickly. We are very excited to work with the experienced team at Xen Capital."

Katrina Cokeng, CEO of Xen Capital, commented, "We are pleased to launch this exclusive partnership with LUCA to bring global, top-tier alternative investment products to Japanese investors. Our digital investment solution will address the many challenges and pain points that smaller institutional investors, distributors, and high-net-worth investors face in accessing these products. We look forward to collaborating with Keiko and her team, who bring extensive experience and knowledge of the industry."

LUCA Japan, established in July 2021, was co-founded by CEO Keiko Sydenham, the venture capital fund Headline Asia, and Northvillage Investment Co., Ltd. It aims to make alternative investment more efficient and accessible for investors in Japan with a one-stop digital solution. LUCA Japan will provide various investment opportunities, such as private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure funds. LUCA Japan is a member of Fintech Association of Japan.

About Xen Capital
Founded in 2018, Xen Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("Xen Capital") is a financial technology company that provides a digital client management solution to simplify the product distribution and fund management process for Wealth Advisors and Asset Managers. The platform provides a digital interface to KYC/onboard investors, automate the manual process related to closing subscriptions, and manage fund subscription and reporting. With an increasingly digital savvy investor landscape, Xen Capital enables Wealth Advisors and Asset Managers to broaden their distribution networks and access the most relevant deals at scale. To learn more, visit xencapital.com.

Contact: info@luca.inc
LUCA Japan Co., Ltd. (https://www.luca.inc)
FINOLAB, 4F Otemachi Building, 1-6-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan
+81-3-6822-2060

SOURCE LUCA Japan Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures fell s;ightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • How Tesla's Record Earnings Impact Lucid and Rivian

    Despite reporting record earnings after market close on Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other electric car companies like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw their stock prices tumble on Thursday and Friday. Here's how Tesla's results and management's commentary affect Lucid and Rivian. Daniel Foelber (Lucid): If you're new to investing, it can seem confusing when an industry-leading company like Tesla reports incredibly impressive results, but its stock price gets crushed anyway.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    Roughly 20% of S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including Google’s Alphabet, General Motors, Facebook’s Meta Platforms, Ford Motor and Amazon.com.

  • Crypto's 'Tornado Cash' fans money laundering fears, may be 'tip of the iceberg'

    Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing service, is being used to launder digital coins in ways that's raising alarm.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2022

    Many top growth stocks have been falling significantly over the past several months. Three stocks that have fallen more than 20% in the past six months but have strong businesses are Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Legalization might not be coming to the U.S. marijuana industry anytime soon as President Joe Biden has not shown much interest in the issue.

  • Penn National Gaming Q4 Earnings Preview: Watch for Progress in Mobile Gaming

    Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ: PENN) mobile gaming efforts have been getting the attention of investors because of their potential for faster growth and more significant profit potential. As economies reopen, investors are worried mobile gaming growth could slow for Penn National. Investors and analysts will be keen to see what updates the company provides on its efforts to expand its mobile gaming reach.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

    Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST).

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.