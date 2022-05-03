U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

LucaNet continues its UK growth in the new era of accounting

·2 min read

German-founded finance software company publishes its growth figures for 2021 and Q1 2022 - driving its vision of digital transformation in accounting to the next level

LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucaNet is on track to reach their ambitious growth goal in the UK for the next year running. The Financial Performance Management software provider has helped many companies around the country in recent years, however their vision to simplify the work of corporate finance and accounting teams in an era of digital transformation does not stop here and it's more relevant now than ever.

Andreas Ley, Managing Director at LucaNet (PRNewsfoto/LucaNet)
Andreas Ley, Managing Director at LucaNet (PRNewsfoto/LucaNet)

Made in Germany since 1999, LucaNet provides a high-quality software to corporate finance teams, for financial consolidation, planning, reporting and data management. LucaNet takes an active role in supporting the new reality of the accounting function. By automating all financial processes in a single solution, it enables finance teams to save time, produce reliable and audit-ready data- available for CEO's strategic decisions, whilst freeing their team's time for more meaningful tasks. Quality that was awarded by G2 most recently as Winter Leader 2022.

The significance of digital transformation in ensuring long-term business success is constantly growing. As a result, more and more companies are incorporating digitalisation processes, and no, this is not something that has happened overnight, but rather over the course of years – in the context of recent global events: the Covid-19 pandemic, remote working, the Great Resignation as well as new regulations including ESG reporting and finally the auditing crisis in the UK. The industry's move towards digital change is considerably often harder to ignore and seems inevitable.

Growth Plans for 2022

For the last few years, LucaNet has been driving more and more companies to incorporate digitalisation processes and supporting the long-term success of their customers. This is clear from the 77% growth in the UK in 2021 and plans to reach 65% of growth in 2022.

"We are excited about our continuous growth in the UK market and grateful for the trust our customers and partners have in us. It shows us that the focus on our mission to make the life of finance professionals easier, leads us in the right direction and solves challenges for our clients," Andreas Ley, Managing Director of LucaNet UK.

Accountex 2022

This May, LucaNet's participation at Europe's largest trade show for finance and accounting - Accountex, will further support its vision of digital transformation in the UK. LucaNet is to meet with CFOs, Groups Financial Controllers and FP&A Managers to understand their challenges but also to showcase how the companies that work with LucaNet have benefited hugely from investing in the new technology that took their finance teams to the next level.

About LucaNet

Since 1999, LucaNet has been going the extra mile as market leader in Financial Performance Management. We offer easy-to-use software coupled with expert consulting to master financial consolidation, planning, reporting and data management. Our award-winning software provides 100% reliable data, making the lives of CFOs, controllers, and group accountants a lot easier – every single day. This is why more than 3,500 customers in over 50 countries have put their trust in LucaNet.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1804767/Andreas_Ley_LucaNet.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782716/LucaNet_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Alexandra Cianciara
Marketing Manager at LucaNet
alexandrac@lucanet.com

LucaNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/LucaNet)
LucaNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/LucaNet)

