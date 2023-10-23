Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lucara Diamond is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$35m ÷ (US$549m - US$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Lucara Diamond has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 2.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for Lucara Diamond

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lucara Diamond compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lucara Diamond here for free.

What Can We Tell From Lucara Diamond's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Lucara Diamond's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Lucara Diamond's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Lucara Diamond because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 82% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Lucara Diamond does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

While Lucara Diamond may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.