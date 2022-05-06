VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX:LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

LUCARA REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: View PDF version.

Board Members

Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director Votes For % Votes

For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Paul Conibear 214,103,414 97.05% 6,501,423 2.95% David Dicaire 219,605,131 99.55% 999,706 0.45% Marie Inkster 220,016,073 99.73% 588,764 0.27% Adam Lundin 199,587,635 90.47% 21,017,202 9.53% Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 215,615,450 97.74% 4,989,387 2.26% Peter J. O'Callaghan 213,389,302 96.73% 7,215,535 3.27% Eira Thomas 214,539,917 97.25% 6,064,920 2.75%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 95.22% of shareholders voting in favour.

Ordinary Resolutions to Share Unit Plan Amendments

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the share units plans with 70.22% in favour. The renewal of the Company's Corporation's share unit plan which has been amended to increase the maximum share reservation and to approve the unallocated awards under the Share Unit Plan was approved with 70.21%.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2022 was approved with 97.10% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Following the meeting, the Board of Directors selected Mr. Paul Conibear to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Conibear was originally elected to Lucara's Board in 2007 and had previously served as the Company's Lead Director.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 6, 2022 at 2:45pm Pacific Time.

