U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,966.20
    -425.63 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

LUCARA REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUCRF
  • LPMDF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX:LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

LUCARA REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)
LUCARA REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: View PDF version.

Board Members
Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director

Votes

For

% Votes
For

Votes

Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Paul Conibear

214,103,414

97.05%

6,501,423

2.95%

David Dicaire

219,605,131

99.55%

999,706

0.45%

Marie Inkster

220,016,073

99.73%

588,764

0.27%

Adam Lundin

199,587,635

90.47%

21,017,202

9.53%

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer

215,615,450

97.74%

4,989,387

2.26%

Peter J. O'Callaghan

213,389,302

96.73%

7,215,535

3.27%

Eira Thomas

214,539,917

97.25%

6,064,920

2.75%

Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 95.22% of shareholders voting in favour.

Ordinary Resolutions to Share Unit Plan Amendments
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the share units plans with 70.22% in favour. The renewal of the Company's Corporation's share unit plan which has been amended to increase the maximum share reservation and to approve the unallocated awards under the Share Unit Plan was approved with 70.21%.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2022 was approved with 97.10% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Following the meeting, the Board of Directors selected Mr. Paul Conibear to serve as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Conibear was originally elected to Lucara's Board in 2007 and had previously served as the Company's Lead Director.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA
Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 6, 2022 at 2:45pm Pacific Time.

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c5661.html

Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With Fed Interest Rates on the Rise

    The Federal Reserve has now officially raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by a full half-point, the largest hike in two decades, as the Fed attempts to rein in inflation. In light of the Fed having now executed rate hikes at each of its last two meetings, and expectations that there is more to come, I think it's safe to say that we are in a rising-rate environment. Few know how to play difficult market conditions better than the legendary investor Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which both know how to beat the market.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ Musk

  • 10 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that just increased their dividends. If you want to see some more stocks that raised their dividend payouts, click 5 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends. Goldman Sachs expects share buybacks in 2022 to reach $1 trillion, up 12% from 2021. The investment bank revised its forecast upwards […]

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood isn't afraid to go fishing in the rain. You have to respect someone that's still looking to buy falling growth stocks when the market is at its worst. Wood added to her existing stakes in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on Thursday.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • Under Armour stock hits 52-week low after earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Under Armour as its stock hits a 52-week low.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.

  • Why Snowflake, DocuSign, and Okta Fell Hard Today (Again)

    Expensively valued software companies continued to struggle as long-term interest rates moved higher.

  • Boeing Exits Chicago as City Wrestles With Crime, Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s decision to leave Chicago is the latest blow to a U.S. city that already has seen its once-mighty economy battered by Covid-19 and crime.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarTh

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.

  • Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we will discuss some stocks sold by Ken Fisher in the first quarter. You can skip this part and go to read Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Ken Fisher is one of the most followed finance experts in the world. Fisher, whose worth stands at $5 billion, is […]

  • ‘Unhinged’ markets followed ‘unforced error’ by Fed’s Powell, says David Tepper

    Billionaire investor David Tepper puts the blame for this week's market volatility on the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Bank of England.