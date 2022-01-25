U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

LUCAS OIL REIMAGINES THE CONSUMER EXPERIENCE WITH UPDATED PRODUCT PACKAGING

·2 min read

Leading American manufacturer of oil, additives and lubricants announces the addition of smart packaging to all product labels

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, today announced the rollout of customer-centric QR codes across the entire lineup of Racing, Everyday Car Care, Motorcycle, Marine and Industrial products.

Lucas Oil's new QR code smart packaging provides a simple and effective improvement to the customer experience, allowing the company to offer customers instant access to relevant product details, including:

  • Key benefits

  • Performance information

  • Complementary products

  • Environmental and ecological information

  • Disposal considerations

  • Formulation and chemical properties

  • Handling, transport, and storage information

"We are excited for Lucas Oil to be among the first in our industry to include QR codes on packaging across our entire product lineup," said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. "In addition to providing instant access to practical product information, we're excited to expand the available information to include rich media and videos featuring our in-house experts and the many professional mechanics, race teams, detailers and everyday automotive enthusiasts who rely on our products every day."

CONTACT: For more information or to schedule an executive interview, please contact lucasoil@godriven360.com

About Lucas Oil
Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucas-oil-reimagines-the-consumer-experience-with-updated-product-packaging-301466931.html

SOURCE Lucas Oil Products

