Lucata Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

Lucata Corporation
·3 min read

Lucata Pathfinder poised to "change the way we experience the world"

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucata Corporation, provider of a next generation computing architectural extension to Intel® technology for high performance, massively scalable graph analytics processing, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards for the Lucata Pathfinder. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations and people who bring new ideas to life that change the way we experience the world.

Pathfinder enables organizations to accelerate and scale graph analytics processing and AI and ML model training by orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of conventional computing approaches by leveraging massive pools of physical memory. It enables high-performance exascale graph analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on massive unpruned, unsharded graph databases. Pathfinder can be used with open source or commercial graph software or with custom-written graph solutions that leverage LAGraph, GraphBLAS, or the Lucata library of algorithms. This enables organizations to use their existing software to uncover much deeper connections within much larger graphs than possible today. These unique capabilities allow the reimagining of the potential of graph analytics, AI and ML to address intractable challenges in fraud detection, cybersecurity, blockchain, risk assessment, healthcare and many other fields. Pathfinder delivers extreme high performance for a broad range of common Big Data computing use cases which cannot be cost-effectively addressed with conventional computer architectures.

“We are honored to receive this BIG Innovation Award because it is focused on the positive impact that a new technology can have on mankind,” said Michael Maulick, Lucata CEO. “Lucata Pathfinder’s potential to more than double the graph analytics performance of today’s largest supercomputers at a fraction of the cost will democratize high-end research, enabling more organizations to tackle some of the greatest challenges facing humanity and providing faster access to insights and solutions that we cannot yet imagine.”

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Lucata as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

Lucata was previously named to the 2021 Software and Technology Awards for “Best Thread Technology Computing.”

Learn More
More information about the next generation Lucata architecture is available on the Lucata website including:

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Lucata
The Lucata next generation computing architecture leverages Intel technology to enable organizations to accelerate and scale graph analytics orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of conventional computing approaches. Lucata leverages patented Migrating Thread technology to massively scale unified memory and conduct high-performance graph analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on massive unpruned and unsharded databases. Organizations can now use their existing graph database software or custom graph solutions to analyze deeper connections on much larger graphs than ever before possible using conventional servers. Lucata solutions support groundbreaking graph analytics and improved machine learning and AI for organizations in financial services, cybersecurity, logistics, blockchain, healthcare, life sciences research, telecommunications, ecommerce, government and more. The company has offices in Palo Alto, New York City, and South Bend, Ind. For more information, visit Lucata.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

CONTACTS:
Terry Erisman
Chief Marketing Officer, Lucata
terisman@lucata.com
(408) 438-0051


