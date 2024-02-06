Lucchese, the iconic boot brand, could be the latest to open in Austin on South Congress

This Lucchese Bootmaker store is at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. The brand recently filed plans to remodel a property on South Congress Avenue. If Lucchese opens a retail location there, it will be one of many boot sellers in the area.

A new player might be entering the boot battle on South Congress Avenue in Austin after luxury boot maker Lucchese submitted a renovation filing Jan. 25 with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

According to the filing, the boot brand is planning to renovate a nearly 4,000-square-foot store at 1508 S. Congress Ave. The space was previously occupied by South Congress staple Maya Star, a boutique that was open for 30 years on one of Austin's most iconic retail streets.

High-end boot maker brings 141 years of experience to South Congress

According to the brand, Lucchese started in 1883 after brothers Salvatore and Joseph Lucchese, Sicilian immigrants, moved to San Antonio to set up a bootmaking shop at Fort Sam Houston — a United States Cavalry School.

Since then, the brand claims its history has included expansions to Mexico, a hand in the creation of rodeo, visits from presidents and actors, a shared history with the world-famous King Ranch and an official sponsorship with the Dallas Cowboys.

Allens Boots is one of several boot sellers on South Congress Avenue.

Boot wars on South Congress already in full swing

If Lucchese does move to South Congress, it would be the latest popular boot and western wear brand to have a presence on the street. Boot giants Allens and Tecovas are just feet from where Lucchese hopes to open.

Just a short walk down the road, bespoke boot brand Heritage also has a location where it does custom boot fittings. Western wear brands Maufrais and Gomez Western Wear, the latter farther down SoCo, also call the retail district home.

Beck Andrew Salgado covers trending topics in the Austin business ecosystem for the American-Statesman. To share additional tips or insights with Salgado, email Bsalgado@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Iconic boot brand Lucchese hoping to open in Austin on South Congress