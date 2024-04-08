Luceco CFO & Executive Director Acquires 33% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) should definitely note that the CFO & Executive Director, William Hoy, recently paid UK£1.42 per share to buy UK£92k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 33%.

Luceco Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Wayne Hill made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£114k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.14 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£1.54. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Luceco insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Luceco

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Luceco insiders own 26% of the company, worth about UK£62m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Luceco shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Luceco. For example - Luceco has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

