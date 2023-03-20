Lucent Bio, AGT Foods and Federated Co-Operatives Limited Partner to Distribute New Crop Nutrition Solution in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian crop nutrition innovator, Lucent Bio and value-added plant-based agri-food processor AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. ("AGT Foods"), their subsidiary AGT Soileos Saskatchewan, and Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) have entered into a partnership to bring new crop nutrition solution, Soileos® Zinc, to Western Canadian farmers . As part of this new partnership, FCL will showcase the sustainable micronutrient fertilizer as its 2023 Innovation Product.

"Lucent Bio's mission is to deliver crop nutrition to growers that increases yield while minimizing impact to the environment," says Michael Riedijk, Lucent Bio CEO. "We created Soileos Zinc to do just that. Soileos Zinc gives farmers short-term profitability while facilitating long-term stewardship of natural resources, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with FCL to distribute it across Western Canada."

Soileos is made by upcycling pea, lentil and oat hulls from Lucent Bio's partner AGT Foods into micronutrient fertilizers that provides improved nutrient delivery and sustained bioavailability. Together, the Co-operative Retailing System and FCL will continue to work with Lucent Bio, AGT Foods and AGT Soileos to provide farmers with the solutions they need to enhance yields, crop resilience and soil health. This includes field-scale trails designed to further demonstrate Soileos® Zinc's effectiveness.

"Through our network of agronomists and agricultural retail professionals, we work to ensure Western Canadian farmers have the best tools available to overcome the challenges they face throughout the growing season," said Shawn McGuire Senior Manager, Key Accounts at FCL. "We're proud to partner with Lucent Bio, AGT Foods and AGT Soileos to bring this made-in-Canada solution to growers across the Prairies."

"FCL is a key partner and the fact that they have recognized Soileos as the 2023 Innovation launch product demonstrates the power and advantage of Soileos, boosting yields while at the same time returning carbon to the soil," said Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO of AGT Foods.

About Lucent Bio

Lucent BioSciences Inc. delivers crop nutrition that improves yields and soil health while sequestering carbon. Lucent Bio's flagship technology, Soileos®, is a sustainable, non-polluting, climate-positive micronutrient fertilizer created from the upcycling of co-products from food processing including pea, lentil and oat hulls. For more information, please visit lucentbiosciences.com . Soileos is developed by AGT Soileos Saskatchewan.

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is focused on providing more than 160 local Co-ops across Western Canada with strategy and leadership, wholesaling, manufacturing, logistics, operational support, business-enabling services and marketing support. Together, FCL and those local co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 24,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 620 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs and www.co-op.crs .

About AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (AGT Foods), majority owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, is a Saskatchewan-based global leader in plant-based proteins and value-added processing of pulses, grains, staple foods and ingredients for export and domestic markets.

