U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,485.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,241.25
    +19.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.60
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    -1.54 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.00
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -2.52 (-10.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3220
    -0.3660 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,275.80
    +1,154.19 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.61
    +25.97 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.56
    -23.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

LUCERNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISCLOSES VOTE FOR THE MAY 4TH JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

·3 min read

Lucerne intends to vote AGAINST the reelection of Brent Wissink to Management Board, AGAINST the reelection of entire six member supervisory board, AGAINST granting board authority to issue shares and AGAINST the approval of remuneration report

GREENWICH, Conn. and AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucerne Capital Management, L.P. (Lucerne), a long-term shareholder of Just Eat Takeaway.com (the "Company"), disclosed how it intends to vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on May 4, 2022.

"Our votes today are intended to send a clear message to the board expressing our disappointment in Just Eat Takeaway.com's financial performance," said Pieter Taselaar, Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager of Lucerne. "There is a clear need for significant change to propel the company to reach its full potential."

Lucerne's full intentions on how it will vote at the AGM are as follows:

Proposal 1 - Open Meeting

  • Vote: None

Proposal 2a - Receive Report of Management Board (Non-Voting)

  • Vote: None

Proposal 2b - Approve Remuneration Report

  • Lucerne intends to vote against.

  • Rationale: Lucerne believes a vote "against" is appropriate, as the 2021 remuneration itself is not in line with the overall performance of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

Proposal 2c - Adopt Financial Statements and Statutory Reports

  • Lucerne intends to vote for.

  • Rationale: a vote "for" given the current absence of a reason to doubt the Company's audit procedures or its auditors.

Proposal 3 - Amend Remuneration Policy for Management Board

  • Lucerne intends to abstain from voting.

Proposal 4a - Approve Discharge of Management Board

  • Lucerne intends to vote against.

  • Rationale: Lucerne inter alia believes that Management Board's communication with shareholders on various important issues has been poor.

Proposal 4b - Approve Discharge of Supervisory Board

  • Lucerne intends to vote against.

  • Rationale: Lucerne believes that the Supervisory Board is inter alia co-responsible for poor communication by the Management Board.

Proposal 5a - Reelect Jitse Groen to Management Board

  • Lucerne intends to abstain from voting.

Proposal 5b - Reelect Brent Wissink to Management Board

  • Lucerne intends to vote against.

  • Rationale: Lucerne believes that Mr. Wissink is co-responsible for inter alia poor communication with shareholders.

Proposal 5c - Reelect Jorg Gerbig to Management Board

  • Lucerne intents to vote for.

Proposal 6a up to and including 6f- Reelection of the members of the Supervisory Board

  • Lucerne intends to vote against.

  • Rationale: Lucerne believes that is in the Company's best interest that the current Supervisory Board should be replaced, due to said communication issues.

Proposal 7 - Grant Board Authority to Issue Shares

  • Lucerne intends to vote against.

  • Rationale: current share price is not attractive.

Proposal 8 - Authorize Board to Exclude Preemptive Rights from Share Issuances

  • Lucerne intends to vote against.

  • Rationale: potential dilution in relation to the current none-attractive share price.

Proposal 9 - Authorize Repurchase of Up to 10 Percent of Issued Share Capital

  • Lucerne intends to vote for.

Proposal 10 - Other Business (Non-Voting)

  • Vote: None

Proposal 11 - Close Meeting

  • Vote: None

About Lucerne Capital Management

Lucerne Capital Management, founded in 2000 and co-managed by Pieter Taselaar and Thijs Hovers, is an investment firm specializing in bottom-up stock selection with a focus on European markets.

Media Contacts
Steve Bruce/Taylor Ingraham
ASC Advisors
+1 203 992 1230
sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucerne-capital-management-discloses-vote-for-the-may-4th-just-eat-takeawaycom-annual-general-meeting-301525486.html

SOURCE Lucerne Capital Management

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • TSMC Sales Forecast Tops Estimates on Sustained Gadget Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast sales exceeding analysts’ estimates after earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukrain

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • TSMC forecasts Q2 sales surge on strong chip demand

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC posted a better-than-expected surge in quarterly profit on Thursday and forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales, as a global chip crunch has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, reiterated on Thursday that it expected chip capacity to remain very tight this year, a shortage that has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier.

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Why the stock-market rally may be nothing more than ‘wishful thinking,’ according to Morgan Stanley CIO

    Recent resilience in stocks is probably a reason to be more cautious, like in the bond market, says Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dea

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set t