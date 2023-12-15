Lucero Energy Corp. (CVE:LOU) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Lucero Energy Corp. (CVE:LOU), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Lucero Energy's two analysts is for revenues of CA$224m in 2024, which would reflect a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dip 4.8% to CA$0.09 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$257m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.11 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a considerable drop in earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the CA$0.93 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Lucero Energy's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 8.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 22% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Lucero Energy's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Lucero Energy. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Lucero Energy after the downgrade.

