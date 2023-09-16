Is Lucero Energy Corp.'s (CVE:LOU) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 33% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Lucero Energy's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lucero Energy is:

16% = CA$78m ÷ CA$485m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Lucero Energy's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Lucero Energy seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Lucero Energy's exceptional 30% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lucero Energy's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 41% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Lucero Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lucero Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Lucero Energy doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Lucero Energy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising.

