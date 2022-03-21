U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,553.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,398.00
    -15.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.90
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.82
    +4.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.10
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.31 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2050
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,206.19
    -241.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.32
    +27.45 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.82
    +44.09 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Testing the power and luxury of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance EV

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Lucid Motors had a plan: Instead of taking on Tesla, it was determined to shoot past the EV-only automaker with its vehicles and instead, go after Germany. More specifically, the German luxury sedan. With a combination of power, range and opulence, it seems to have pulled it off.

The automotive startup offered up a pre-production (but very very close to production) Dream Edition Performance for us to review. The vehicle starts at $169,000 with 1,111 horsepower and range of over 450 miles — Lucid is taking its task very seriously. While the version we drove was sold out, it does give us a very good indication of what’s coming from the company. Watch the video review above for the full story.

