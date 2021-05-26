U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,197.81
    +9.68 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,334.89
    +22.43 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,741.11
    +83.94 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.48
    +36.72 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.25
    +0.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.90
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.27 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0150 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4117
    -0.0034 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1350
    +0.3750 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,868.88
    +975.50 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.40
    -8.21 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Lucid's luxury EV will play directional warning sounds with Dolby Atmos

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Lucid has finally revealed the cabin interface for its Air luxury EV, and it's what you'd expect for an upscale sedan — plus a touch of overkill. It centers on a 34-inch, 5K "Glass Cockpit" screen that includes a central instrument cluster, "core" controls on the left (think lights and wipers) and an infotainment hub. The center column, meanwhile, has a retractable "Pilot Panel" that typically offers climate and seat controls, but can also handle advanced music and navigation requests you transfer from the smaller cockpit view.

Unlike modern Tesla interiors, though, Lucid's approach isn't focused on digital above all else. The dash, doors and wheel include physical controls for tasks the automaker feels would be "best served" by real switches and other toggles. This even includes the speaker system — you'll get directional warning sounds and alerts in Dolby Atmos audio. You probably didn't need full immersion to know your car needs a recharge, but Lucid clearly doesn't want to put its 21-speaker system to waste.

Lucid Air interface &#x002014; Pilot Panel
Lucid Air interface — Pilot Panel

You'll find a few de rigeur software features, including over-the-air updates as well as support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It would have been surprising to some degree if Lucid hadn't produced an interface like this for an EV that starts at $77,400. Cars like the Porsche Taycan and upcoming Mercedes EQS tend to envelop drivers in screens while providing some reassuringly familiar physical controls. In that sense, though, Lucid appears to be on the mark. It will ship the Air in the second half of the year knowing that its interior is at least comparable to the best on the market. It might come down to execution — Lucid's UI looks good in press photos, but the real-world experience is what matters.

Recommended Stories

  • Google-backed autonomous flight company Merlin will power a fleet of 55 aircraft

    Google-backed Merlin Labs is partnering with Dynamic Aviation to retrofit 55 utility aircraft with its self-driving software.

  • Facebook is going after misinformation superspreaders

    Facebook says it will penalize individuals who repeatedly share misinformation.

  • The Polestar 2 offers Volvo quality in a performance EV

    Roberto Baldwin takes Polestar's $60,000 performance EV out for a spin. It impressed us with spirited driving, an eye-catching design and an Android Automotive infotainment system that won us over.

  • Microsoft says Edge is now the 'best performing' Windows 10 browser

    The next release of Edge will be the "best-performing" browser available on Windows 10 when it arrives later this week, Microsoft claimed at its Build 2021 event.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft is close to revealing the 'next generation' of Windows

    Microsoft is starting to talk about what's next for Windows, and USB-C is getting a big power boost.

  • Epic's next-gen Unreal Engine 5 is now available in early access

    Epic Games has made Unreal Engine 5 available in Early Access, giving developers a chance to build next-gen games for consoles and PCs.

  • 24 Times Kate Middleton Twinned With Princess Diana

    Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • The Mod Dwarf promises an entire guitar store's worth of effects in a single pedal

    The Mod platform has a lot of potential and a lot of rough edges.

  • Bank of Montreal earnings beat estimates, adds mortgage safeguards

    (Reuters) -Bank of Montreal (BMO) kicked off Canadian lenders' second-quarter results reporting by strongly beating analysts' estimates on Wednesday as it set aside fewer provisions than expected and its capital markets unit swung to a profit. Canada's fourth-largest lender is also manually adjudicating more mortgages in areas with rapidly growing house prices and is stress testing its broader loan portfolios against higher interest rates, in addition to individual borrowers, Chief Risk Officer Pat Cronin said on an analyst call. The measures at BMO, whose loan growth in recent quarters has been driven almost entirely by mortgages, similar to other Canadian banks, come as Canada's central bank sounds alarm bells about risks due to rapid house price appreciation and regulators tighten lending requirements.

  • What Is the Bitcoin Mining Council – And What Should It Become?

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor's plan for a greener bitcoin is light on details so far. Here are some possible approaches, says our columnist.

  • UPDATE 1-Facebook marketplace faces EU antitrust probe - source

    Facebook is likely to face its first EU antitrust investigation in the coming weeks as regulators zoom in on its online marketplace after rivals complained about the service, a person familiar with the matter said. The move by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager would make Facebook the latest U.S. tech giant to be in her crosshairs following cases against Alphabet's Google, Apple and Amazon. Facebook's online marketplace, launched in 2016, is used by 800 million Facebook users in 70 countries to buy and sell items.

  • ShawKwei & Partners Reviving Sale of Tech Component Maker Beyonics

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm ShawKwei & Partners is reviving a sale of precision manufacturer Beyonics Technology Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.The buyout firm started the sale process last year but put it on hold later, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. ShawKwei & Partners has recently resumed working with Morgan Stanley and has reached out to private equity firms and others in the technology sector to gauge their interest, the people said. Non-binding bids are expected to be submitted this summer, they added.The company was looking to raise as much as $300 million to $400 million in a disposal of Beyonics, Bloomberg News reported in November. The valuation of a deal could be higher as the precision manufacturer’s business has been doing better this year, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and ShawKwei & Partners could decide to keep the business, the people said. Representatives for the buyout firm and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Singapore-based Beyonics, founded in 1981, pivoted away from making hard disk drive components in an overhaul focusing on higher margin businesses. It now develops advanced electronic and mechanical devices for health care, automotive and technology sectors, according to its website. While Singapore and Malaysia host the majority of its precision manufacturing capacity, it also has production sites in Thailand and China.Beyonics, previously known as Uraco Precision Engineering, was listed on Singapore’s stock exchange in 1995. In 2012, ShawKwei & Partners took it private in a S$127 million ($96 million) deal.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock Is ‘Studying’ Crypto, Which Could Someday Play Role Akin to Gold, CEO Says: Report

    The financial services giant is monitoring regulation and development of infrastructure, among other issues.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • NetEase’s Music App Files for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc.’s music streaming arm has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as the Tencent Holdings Ltd. rival ratchets up competition in online content.The Hangzhou-based firm has submitted a listing application for Cloud Village Inc. to the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to a filing on Wednesday. Cloud Village holds NetEase’s music streaming platform in China and also operates streaming and advertising through the platform. The filing didn’t provide details of the share sale.An IPO of the music unit could raise about $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Jiemian and IFR reported the size of the offering earlier Wednesday. A representative for NetEase declined to comment.China International Capital Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Bank of America Corp. are the sponsors of the deal, according to the filing.NetEase has long been a distant runner-up to Tencent in gaming and music streaming. But William Ding’s company recently struck deals to license songs directly from Universal Music Group Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment, ending the label giants’ exclusive arrangements with its much larger rival, Tencent Music Entertainment Group. China’s antitrust authority had launched a probe into Tencent Music over its licensing practice. The music streaming platform has been cooperating with the regulators as it has received increased scrutiny, Chief Strategy Officer Tony Yip said in a post-earnings call last week.Read more: NetEase-Sony Deal Is Newest Blow to Tencent’s Grip on Music (1)NetEase’s innovative businesses -- the division that includes NetEase Cloud Music -- posted revenue of about 4.2 billion yuan ($657 million) in the first quarter, a 40% growth from the same period a year ago. NetEase Cloud Music had more than 180 million active users in 2020, the filing shows. Tencent Music had about 615 million active users for the first quarter.In 2019, NetEase Cloud Music unit raised $700 million from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and founder Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital, following a previous round in which Baidu Inc., General Atlantic and Boyu Capital participated.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors with another EV bombshell, this time by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • South Africa’s Central Bank Starts Research on Retail-Focused Digital Currency

    The South African Reserve Bank said it will carry out trials on different technology platforms for the study.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.