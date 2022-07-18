U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.21
    +32.05 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,586.24
    +297.98 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,572.19
    +119.77 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.97
    +4.38 (+4.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.60
    +13.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    +0.27 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    +0.0058 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9760
    +0.0460 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0120 (+1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2590
    -0.1970 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,198.34
    +973.91 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.39
    +22.20 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.32
    +75.31 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Lucid's Air Grand Touring EV delivers luxurious speed and range

Roberto Baldwin
·Former Senior Editor
·1 min read
Lucid

We were impressed with the Lucid Air Dream Edition earlier this year, even though it was just a pre-production vehicle. Well, the automaker gave time behind the wheel of its latest top-of-the-line Grand Touring Performance model with all the proper pieces of hardware and software ready to go. This is a Lucid you can actually buy — although the starting price is $179,000. We have to say, it's better than anticipated.

The Grand Touring and Grand Touring Performance deliver on the Lucid promise to take on the German sport sedans in an all-EV package. The newish automaker was so confident in the 1,050 horsepower Performance trim level that it took it to the Goodwood Festival hill climb and was victorious in the production vehicle category. The regular $154,000 Grand Touring model is a touch slower — it takes 3 seconds to hit 60MPH, rather than 2.6 in the Performance — but you'll get another 70 miles of range (516 total, compared to the Performance's 446).

All of which is to say, the Lucid Air GT models are more than just fast electric sedans. Check out the video below for the full story.

