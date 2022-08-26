U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.20
    -61.92 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.85
    -391.93 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,414.84
    -224.42 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,953.82
    -10.81 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -11.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    +0.0073 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0460
    +0.0200 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0850
    +0.6150 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,422.32
    -290.27 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.13
    -5.08 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.15
    +9.41 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Lucid unveils the Sapphire performance brand with 1,200 horsepower

Roberto Baldwin
·Former Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget

Lucid has a mission: to take on the German luxury brands. Those automakers all have their own performance sub-brands, so Lucid now does. At the annual Monterey Car Week festivities, Lucid unveiled its Sapphire performance brand. As expected, the Air was the first to get the high-powered treatment. The Lucid Air Sapphire has 1,200 horsepower and will do zero to 60 in under two seconds.

It’s more than just throwing another motor in the back for a tri-motor system. The automaker also enhanced the suspension, added some aero bits, and unveiled a new sport mode called Sapphire. With a starting price of $249,000, it’s not for everyone, but if you’re interested, the automaker will start deliveries in 2024.

Recommended Stories