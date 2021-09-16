U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Lucid Air snags the longest range EV title, surpassing Tesla

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Lucid Group, the all-electric automaker slated to go public this year, said Thursday that one variant of its upcoming luxury Air sedan has an EPA range of more than 520 miles. The official rating of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range variant pushes Lucid past Tesla, a company that has long dominated in this category.

The official EPA range of the Lucid Air — and its many editions — have been expected to be as high or higher than some of Tesla's models. This announcement not only gives Lucid bragging rights, it reveals a bit about the company's strategy to offer a variety of versions of the Air sedan with prices ranging between $169,000 and $77,400.

Lucid initially planned to sell one version of Lucid Air Dream Edition, essentially its first and flagship model of the sedan. There are now two versions: the Lucid AirDream Edition Range, which has 520 miles of range when equipped with 19-inch tires and 933 horsepower, and the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance, a more powerful version with 1,111 horsepower that can travel 471 miles on a single charge when equipped with 19-inch tires. The range on the Dream Edition Range drops to 481 and the Dream Edition Performance to 451 miles when the vehicles have 21 inch tires.

Lucid Group CTO and CEO Peter Rawlinson credits the range figure on a combination of its 900V battery and battery management system, smaller drive units and its electric drive train technology. Rawlinson noted that he believed this is a new record for any EV.

Lucid plans to produce and sell other variants of the Air, including a Grand Touring version that received a 516-mile EPA range rating. The Grand Touring variant has a starting price of $139,000, while the longest range Dream Edition has a base price of $169,000. The automaker plans to sell two other, less expensive versions: the Air Touring that starts at $95,000 and the Air Pure with a $77,400 base price.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • Lucid's limited edition Air EV rated for a Tesla-beating 520 miles of EPA range

    Lucid has revealed the EPA range of its first, limited edition Air EV and it's mighty impressive.

  • Lucid Air electric cars get official EPA ranges, up to 520 miles

    Luxury electric car manufacturer Lucid has been targeting a maximum range of more than 500 miles for the Air sedan for a couple years now. The official range for the longest-range Lucid Air is 520 miles on a single charge.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right As Lucid Air Gets EPA Rating Of 520 Miles Per Charge?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Rivian Beats Tesla, GM With First Electric Pickup; Nikola Set To Begin Semi Production

    Rivian rolled out the first all-electric pickup truck, beating GM, Tesla and Ford. Meanwhile, Nikola plans to make 100 semis in Germany.

  • Porsche recalls some 2013-2015 Boxster and Cayman models over rear axle issue

    Porsche has issued a voluntary recall that applies to about 5,000 units of the Boxster and the Cayman built between 2012 and 2015. Cars affected by the campaign are fitted with rear axle carrier side sections that can crack. Assigned number 21V-679 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall applies to 4,934 cars sold in the United States.

  • Apple banking on subsidies after debuting iPhone 13 with only modest updates

    With the iPhone 13 lineup providing only modest updates to Apple's flagship smartphone, the company may be even more reliant on promotions from wireless carriers to keep the sales momentum going.Why it matters: Apple counts on the iPhone for a huge chunk of its own sales, while such sales are also critical to the rest of the mobile industry, including network providers and component suppliers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Our thought bubble: Apple is

  • Rams’ subpar run defense vs. Bears doesn’t have Sean McVay concerned

    Sean McVay explained why he's not worried about the Rams' struggles against the run on Sunday, expecting an improvement in Week 2.

  • AMC theaters will accept cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin

    AMC theaters will accept more cryptocurrencies than Bitcoin, including Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

  • Apple debuts iPhone 13

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Apple’s iPhone 13.

  • Lucid is a ‘super premium’ EV company, but competition is too great, Morgan Stanley says

    Lucid Group Inc. is a 'super premium' electric-vehicle maker that may be able to scale its production, but there's just too much competition to be too excited about the company's stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note this week.

  • Rivian's first production R1T electric pickup truck rolls off the line

    Today, Scaringe tweeted the news and a photo of the first production truck painted in Rivian Blue. "After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal,!" he wrote.

  • Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

    (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • Stafford sees ways to improve after impressive Rams debut

    Matthew Stafford's debut with the Los Angeles Rams was so sharp that it could have left the quarterback and his head coach struggling to find areas for improvement in Week 2. Stafford said Wednesday that it's “kind of hard to articulate” what he needs to do better than he did while throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the Rams' season-opening 34-14 victory over the Bears. “There were just some plays in the game that I wish I was a little bit better on,” Stafford said.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Battery-Swapping Startup Gogoro to Go Public in SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- A Taiwanese startup called Gogoro Inc. that specializes in battery-swapping technology said it will go public through a merger with Poema Global Holdings Corp., the latest blank-check firm to cut a deal with a promising new company. The deal sets Gogoro’s enterprise value at $2.35 billion and the combined entity will list on Nasdaq, the companies said in a statement. The startup expects to receive roughly $550 million in proceeds, including $345 million held by Poema and $250 mill

  • Gogoro will go public on Nasdaq after $2.35B SPAC deal

    Gogoro is going public. The company, which is best known for its electric Smartscooters and swappable battery infrastructure, announced today it will list on Nasdaq through a merger with Poema Global, a SPAC affiliated with Princeville Capital. The deal sets Gogoro’s enterprise valuation at $2.35 billion and is targeted to close in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Poorer Americans get big tax cuts under Democratic plan while the rich get hikes

    Taxpayers making above $1 million would see an 11% tax increase to their federal taxes under the House Ways and Means Committee plan.

  • Ford to boost F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year

    "The interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement. Ford's move, confirming a Reuters report last month, comes even as Industry observers question whether individual buyers will give up their gas-powered pickups for electric models. The Lightning is an electric version of Ford's best-selling gas-powered F-150 truck, whose popularity has made it the subject of some songs.