What it's like to drive a Lucid Air after its first major update

For decades, whatever you drove off the showroom floor was what you were stuck with. But now, thanks to over-the-air updates, your car can evolve on your driveway in myriad ways. Tesla has been doing it for years, and now Lucid and other automakers are joining in.

We’ve said it before : Lucid did an exquisite job with the Air, its first ever car. But like all automakers, the company found that developing good software is tougher than it looks. While the Air's driving dynamics are top-notch and the design has been praised, there have been reports of laggy elements plaguing the infotainment system.

With Lucid UX 2.0, the automaker is hoping to squelch those issues with nearly a complete rewrite of the vehicle’s software. Lucid invited us down to its headquarters to check out the latest software update that will be deployed to all Lucid Airs over the next few weeks.