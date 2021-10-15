U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,887.00
    +103.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,088.00
    +50.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.70
    +6.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    +0.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9180
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,909.20
    +688.43 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,402.64
    +27.42 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,935.68
    +384.75 (+1.35%)
     

Lucid Announces Extension Of Redemption Date For Its Public Warrants

·5 min read

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (the "Company"), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the "Public Warrants") until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2021 (the "New Redemption Date") to allow holders of Public Warrants additional time to exercise their Public Warrants. Although the Company met and exceeded all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the initial redemption notice or terms of the warrant agreement.

The Company previously announced on September 8, 2021, that it would redeem (the "Redemption") all of its Public Warrants that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 8, 2021 (the "Initial Redemption Date"), for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the "Redemption Price"). The Company publicly announced the Initial Redemption Date through a press release to the newswire and on its website and a Form 8-K filed with the press release with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As disclosed in the press release, in connection with the Redemption, the Company elected to require that any exercises of Public Warrants be made on a "cashless" basis, entitling each warrant holder to receive 0.4458 of a share of the Company's Class A common stock for each Public Warrant surrendered for exercise. Pursuant to the terms of the Public Warrants, any Public Warrants that were not exercised prior to the Initial Redemption Date were reduced to the right to receive the Redemption Price. On October 13, 2021, the Public Warrants were delisted from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") following the Company's confirmation to Nasdaq that, as a result of the Redemption, no Public Warrants remained outstanding.

The Company has now determined to accommodate holders of Public Warrants that failed to exercise their Public Warrants prior to the Initial Redemption Date, by extending the Initial Redemption Date to the New Redemption Date. Holders of remaining unexercised Public Warrants can now elect to exercise their Public Warrants on a cashless basis at any time prior to the New Redemption Date. The Redemption and such exercises otherwise remain subject to the terms of the Redemption Notice and the warrant agreement. The Public Warrants are no longer listed on Nasdaq and will not be relisted. Any holder of Public Warrants on the New Redemption Date will thereafter have no rights with respect to such Public Warrants except to receive the Redemption Price. The Company will not offer a guaranteed delivery process.

Questions concerning the Redemption and exercise of the Public Warrants can be directed to Equiniti Trust Company, P.O. Box 64874, St. Paul, MN 55164-0874, Attention: EQ Shareowner Services, telephone number (833) 914-2119. Lucid encourages warrant holders who wish to exercise to do so promptly to ensure that their exercise is processed before the new redemption deadline. If warrants are held with a broker, please work with your broker.

About Lucid Group
Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Lucid Air features a luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin in late October.

Investor Relations Contact
investor@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks
This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations related to the start of production and deliveries of the Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity, the performance, range, and other features of the Lucid Air, construction and expansion of the Company's AMP-1 manufacturing facility, and the promise of the Company's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, and actual events and circumstances may differ. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including factors discussed in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as other documents of the Company that are filed, or will be filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-announces-extension-of-redemption-date-for-its-public-warrants-301400971.html

SOURCE Lucid Motors

Recommended Stories

  • Company protests Arlington school district over unpaid winter storm repair bill

    The company has been tried to get paid for emergency repairs at Sam Houston High School for months before suing the school district, according to court documents.

  • Here's Why Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • AMC Is Bouncing Of Support And Starting To Head Higher Again

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher Thursday, as many Reddit stocks climb higher. The stock looks to have bounced off support in the pattern it trades in, possibly gearing up for a breakout. AMC Entertainment was up 5.7% at $40.07 at publication time. See Also: AMC Entertainment Stock Retests This Key Pattern AMC Entertainment Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be bouncing off support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The stock has been gett

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • Virgin Galactic announces another delay, and the stock is plunging

    Virgin Galactic Inc. pushed back the start of its space-tourism flights Thursday, and shares fell hard in late trading.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Makes Powerful Move; Google Leads 7 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The market rally had its best day in months, with Google and Microsoft among new stocks flashing buy signals.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • AT&T Gets Another Upgrade. Still, It’s a Slow Climb Out of a Deep Hole.

    Wall Street is slowly warming up to the stock, which is undeniably cheap after performing pitifully the past five months. But the company's work has just started.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]