Is Lucid a Chinese Company?

Scott Levine, The Motley Fool
2 min read
0
In this article:

It's not only questions about its financials that are at the top of prospective Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) investors' minds. Many are also curious as to whether Lucid is a Chinese company or not.

There are a variety of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers based in China, after all, and demand for EVs in the country remains strong, so it's certainly a worthy consideration if Lucid is a Chinese company. Alternately, investors may want to emphasize U.S. stocks in their portfolios.

Big ownership from the Middle East

Lucid's origin story begins in California, where it was founded in 2007 with the original name Atieva. Since it's neither headquartered in China nor predominantly owned by Chinese organizations, it's clear that Lucid is not a Chinese company.

On the other hand, it has significant ties to Saudi Arabia. Its majority shareholder is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns 1.37 billion shares, representing about 60% of the outstanding shares. Vanguard and Blackrock are also major investors, though their positions are notably smaller -- about 74 million and 48 million shares, respectively.

The EV maker's ties to Saudi Arabia extend even further. Last year, Lucid opened a manufacturing plant there that is expected to eventually have an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

What's a prospective EV investor to do?

Those investors who prioritize avoiding Chinese exposure in their portfolios and who are also considering buying Lucid stock will be relieved to know that it's not a Chinese company. However, Lucid's ties to Saudi Arabia are substantial, and may disqualify the company as a potential investment for some.

Of course, there are other U.S. EV companies to consider. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), for example, is certainly worth investigating. In addition to being headquartered in California, it operates a production facility in Illinois and is currently developing another manufacturing plant in Georgia. Amazon is itslargest stakeholder, with over 16% of outstanding shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $537,557!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Is Lucid a Chinese Company? was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Hertz loses another $200 million from its EVs

    Car-rental operator Hertz reported it lost another $200 million due to its EV gamble.

  • Renault talks to China's Li Auto and Xiaomi on tech collaboration

    Renault held talks this week with China's Li Auto and Xiaomi on electric and intelligent vehicle technologies, the French carmaker said on Friday, opening the door to potential collaboration on technology with the two companies. "Our CEO Luca de Meo engaged in pivotal conversations with industry leaders, including our partners Geely and Dongfeng, key suppliers but also the new players like the founders of Li Auto and Xiaomi Technology," Renault's procurement and partnerships chief Francois Provost said in a post on LinkedIn.

  • Beijing city to subsidise domestic AI chips, targets self-reliance by 2027

    Beijing city authorities have announced subsidies for firms that purchase domestically produced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as China seeks to develop its semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on foreign technology. The sizes of subsidies were not specified in a document outlining the initiative by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology dated April 24. "Companies that purchase domestically controlled GPU chips for intelligent computing services will receive support based on a certain percentage of their investment," the document showed, referring to chips known as graphics processing units (GPUs).

  • China Q1 industrial profits' growth pace stirs doubts about economic recovery

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industrial profits fell in March and slowed gains for the quarter compared to the first two months, official data showed on Saturday, raising doubts about the strength of a recovery for the world's second-biggest economy. Cumulative profits of China's industrial firms rose 4.3% to 1.5 trillion yuan ($207.0 billion) in the first quarter from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed, slower than a 10.2% rise in the first two months. The reading complemented a slew of economic indicators for March such as retail sales and industrial output that pointed to frail domestic demand despite solid first-quarter GDP growth.

  • Is Lucid Motors a Millionaire Maker?

    Lucid makes impressive luxury electric vehicles, but it's a long way from being a profitable company.

  • AI Boom’s Secret Winners? The Companies Expected to Power It

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors looking for a unique way into the stock market’s artificial intelligence boom are finding an intriguing bank shot in what’s traditionally the most boring corner of the equities universe: utilities.Most Read from BloombergApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingWall Street Humbled as Fast-Reversing Markets Confound the ProsThe Long, Slow Death of Urban NightlifeJavier Milei Fuels

  • 'End of oil not in sight', OPEC Secretary General says in MEES article

    The end of oil is not in sight, OPEC's top official said, as the pace of energy demand growth means that alternatives cannot replace it at the needed scale, and the focus should be on cutting emissions not oil use. In an op-ed article in the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES) published on Friday, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais wrote there is "a worrying trend of narratives" that use terms like the end of oil, which have the potential to foster energy policies that stoke energy chaos. "What if investments in supply fall as a result, but demand for oil keeps increasing, as we are seeing today?," Al Ghais wrote in the MEES article which OPEC shared on X.

  • BHP to Consider Improved Anglo Proposal After Bid Was Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is considering making an improved proposal for Anglo American PLC after its $39 billion initial offer was rejected by the London-listed miner, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingWall Street Humbled as Fast-Reversing Markets Confound the ProsThe Long, Slow Death of Urban NightlifeJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rall

  • Texas power prices signal grid stress in another long, hot summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in Texas power prices for August suggests another summer of heavy electricity demand — and potential grid strain — to meet air-conditioning needs.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingWall Street Humbled as Fast-Reversing Markets Confound the ProsApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesThe Long, Slow Death of Urban NightlifeJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldTraders star

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    These proven wealth builders could be exactly what you're searching for right now.