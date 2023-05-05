Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 22.2x Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) is a stock to avoid completely, seeing as almost half of all the Auto companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.7x and even P/S lower than 1.7x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Lucid Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Lucid Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Lucid Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Lucid Group would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an explosive gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 118% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 291% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Lucid Group's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Lucid Group's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It comes as a surprise to see Lucid Group trade at such a high P/S given the revenue forecasts look less than stellar. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, particularly if things don't improve.

