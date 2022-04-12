U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.59
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,420.08
    +112.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,507.57
    +95.61 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.80
    +26.47 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.81
    +6.52 (+6.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.30
    +28.10 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.75 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0048 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7120
    -0.0680 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.1820
    -0.2030 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,183.83
    -395.08 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.82
    +15.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Lucid launches a faster, more expensive version of its flagship EV

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Lucid Motors announced Tuesday a high-performance companion to its long-awaited Lucid Air luxury sedan: a 1,050-horsepower grand tourer with a 446-mile range.

The $179,000 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Model will arrive in June, following customer deliveries of the automaker’s long-awaited flagship model, the 819-horsepower Lucid Air Grand Touring full-size sedan that can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge.

As the longest-range, fastest-charging EV on the market, the Lucid Air Grand Touring model already posts impressive performance numbers, accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds flat. Lucid said Tuesday that the dual-motor, high-performance version makes the trip in 2.6 seconds, nearly half a second quicker. Both models come with an ultra-fast 900 volt+ charging system that can add 300 miles to the battery in 21 minutes at a 350-kilowatt DC fast charger.

The launch of the flagship model marks a milestone for the company as its first production series. Last year, Lucid sold out a small, 520-unit run of the limited-edition Lucid Air Dream Edition. The Lucid Air Grand Touring models will show whether the automaker can be a viable competitor in the crowded EV segment.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group, said that the Performance version answers consumer demand for higher-performance variants of the Lucid Air. The company sets itself apart from other EV makers with its vertically-integrated, in-house manufacturing methods, architecture and high-density battery.

“The remarkable speed with which we are able to conceive and bring this model to market is possible only because of Lucid’s high degree of vertical integration and in-house production of our proprietary EV powertrain and battery pack technology,” Rawlinson said in a statement.

Both models will include industry-leading technology such as a 34-inch floating glass cockpit with 5K resolution; Intelligent Micro Lends Array LED headlights, a solid-state system Lucid developed in-house; and DreamDrive Pro, Lucid’s advanced driver assistance system with the first automotive LIDAR in North America.

The Lucid Air models also come with the features befitting a modern luxury sedan such as heated and ventilated massaging front seats, soft-close doors, and a 21-speaker surround sound system compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Air gets Grand Touring Performance trim with 1,050 hp

    With the Lucid Air Dream Edition sold out, Lucid has introduced a Performance version of the Grand Touring trim with similar power and range.

  • Lucid unveils two variants of its Air Grand Touring EV

    The California-based EV startup is delivering two more luxury sedans.

  • Delta Air Lines Stuck in Major Downtrend

    The failure to rebuild profitability after two years of pandemic struggles highlights continued industry headwinds.

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Investing in thematic trends can be a good idea because it usually means putting money into companies that can benefit throughout the economic cycle. In this context, the fourth industrial revolution makes industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) attractive. Likewise, the need to reduce carbon emissions in buildings makes Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a growth stock worth buying.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Boomer couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they had invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook warns against antitrust legislation at privacy conference

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Tim Cook’s speech warning against antitrust legislation at IAPP’s 2022 Global Privacy Summit.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ethereum PoS move is now being tested on a mainnet shadow fork

    A shadow fork of the Ethereum mainnet went live on Tuesday, bringing it a step closer to the transition from proof of work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The Ethereum Foundation is currently working on a […]

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise Market Outlook Improves

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Another Feather in Its Cap Validates Datadog's Momentum

    Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a provider of monitoring and security solutions, announced recently that tech stalwart Microsoft is expanding its partnership with the company -- a big stamp of approval of Datadog's growing capabilities. Datadog has been delivering great results since going public in September 2019, but many investors are still fretting over the company's high valuation and have avoided investing in Datadog. Datadog, with its growing suite of monitoring and security products, provides early warning signs and key insights to detect and proactively address potential technology problems that may otherwise lead to business disruptions.

  • Windmill wants to drag window AC units, kicking and screaming, into 2022

    It's hard to think of a product category that is less sexy than window air conditioning units. Windmill begs to differ, bringing a breath of fresh air to an industry that's been steadfastly clunking away in the corner. The company raised $10 million to make the ubiquitous AC easier to install, smarter and gentler on the environment.

  • Apple’s Cook on privacy: ‘a data-industrial complex built on surveillance’

    Apple has made privacy a linchpin of its marketing strategy and advocated privacy law while steadfastly warning of the dangers of legislation that goes too far and compromises consumers.

  • Bitcoin Bearish Flag Has Analysts Looking for Crash Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has lost about 13% this month and is on track to test support from the lower end of a so-called “bearish flag” technical pattern. Immediate support in the pattern for the largest cryptocurrency, which is currently trading around $38,000, lies at $37,582 -- under which the next key level is the lower end of the flag around $36,700. Any break of the flag will bring $26,000 into focus. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine

  • Fortnite Maker Epic Gets $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.Most Read from BloombergMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on FedEpic is valued at $31.5 billion after the investme

  • How Does TikTok Bring In More Ad Money Than Twitter And Snapchat Combined?

    According to a recent report from Insider Intelligence first dug up by Reuters, TikTok is set to bring in more ad revenue than competitors Twitter and Snapchat combined. Twitter and Snapchat, meanwhile, are at a respective $5.58 and $4.86 billion. TikTok alone is poised to surpass that number by nearly $1 billion but still lags behind behemoths like Google and Meta .

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Analyst Report: AT&T Inc.

    The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T’s revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 67 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 20% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 10% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 20 million customers, but this business only accounts for 2% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.