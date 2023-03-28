U.S. markets closed

Lucid Motors Stock Is Falling - What's Going On?

Shivani Kumaresan
·1 min read

  • Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are falling on reports of the company looking to cut its workforce.

  • According to an internal memo, Lucid is reportedly planning to slash hundreds of employees to cut costs.

  • The Chief Executive OfficerPeter Rawlinson, is said to have told the employees that the EV startup will cut 18% of its workforce, reported Business Insider.

  • With a total workforce count of about 7,200 at the end of 2022, 18% amounts to approximately 1,290 people.

  • The layoff is expected to affect all levels of the organization, including executives.

  • Also ReadLucid Recalls Over 600 Air EVs Over Glitch That Could Affect Electric Motor

  • The affected employees are eligible for a severance package, including access to career resources, equity and health insurance.

  • Lucid has joined a cohort of technology and mobility startups that have resorted to layoffs recently to reign in the economic consequences.

  • Price Action: LCID shares are trading lower by 7.86 at $7.50 on the last check Tuesday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

