Lucid Motors taps Waymo, Intel veterans ahead of public listing

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Lucid Motors is beefing up its executive and technical leadership team, hiring people from Waymo, Intel and Xperi as it prepares to become a publicly listed company. The automaker said Wednesday that Sherry House, who formerly worked at Waymo, will be its new chief financial officer.

House was at Waymo for four years, most recently as its as treasurer and head of investor relations. Prior to Waymo, she was vice president of corporate development at Visteon Corporation and managing director of technology, media and telecom at Deloitte Corporate Finance.

The electric vehicle automaker has also named Margaret Burgraff, who previously held positions at Apple and Intel, as vice president of software validation, Sanjay Chandra as vice president of Information Technology, and Jeff Curry as vice president of marketing and communications. Burgraff most recently served as vice president of global developer relations at Intel, where she was responsible for co-engineering and enabling global independent software vendors to work with Intel's product portfolio. She was also a partner at Continuous Ventures, a global venture capital and private equity firm that primarily supports tech startups.

Chandra left his position as chief information officer and head of cloud of operations at TiVo/Xperi to join Lucid. He also worked a PayPal, Virgin Mobile and Workday. Curry most recently held a chief marketing level position at the Jaguar brand and had stints at Ferrari and Audi. Curry has also held marketing positions outside of automotive, including a vp-level at SiriusXM. He is the founding partner of brand strategy consultancy Mere Mortals.

The new hires comes just weeks before Lucid's merger with special acquisition company Churchill Capital IV Corp. is expected to close, which officially make it a publicly traded company. The combined company, in which Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund will continue to be the largest shareholder, will have a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion. Private investment in the public equity deal is priced at $15 a share, putting the implied pro-forma equity value at $24 billion. The private investment and cash from Churchill will provide roughly $4.4 billion in total funding to Lucid.

The public listing will provide Lucid the capital it needs to begin production of its first all-electric vehicle, the luxury Lucid Air. The company had originally intended to start production and the first deliveries in this spring, but pushed the date to the second half of the year. The Air will first come to North America, followed by Europe in 2022 and China in 2023.

Lucid is also aiming to bring a second vehicle, this time a performance luxury SUV called Gravity, to market in North America in 2023. The vehicles will be produced at its new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The initial phase of the $700 million factory was completed late last year and will have the capacity to produce 30,000 vehicles a year. Eventually, Lucid plans to expand the factory over another three phases to reach a production capacity of 365,000 units per year.

Lucid Motors strikes SPAC deal to go public with $24 billion valuation

  • Trading platform INX estimates $125 million raised in equity, token offerings

    INX Ltd, the blockchain-based global trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, said on Monday it expects to have raised $125 million in a security token and equity offering. Proceeds from the first-ever initial public offering of security tokens amounted to $85 million, received from more than 7,200 institutional and retail investors, the company said. INX, a Gibraltar-based company with most of its operations in the United States, in August launched the first security token IPO for both retail and institutional investors approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Governance: Why Crypto Investors Should Care

    DAO was stateless and decentralized, meaning that its operations were not tied to a specific geographic area, and it had a flat organizational structure. DAO token holders could vote on projects for investment and the relationship between them and the overall organization was governed by smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. Large investors in the project demanded a hard fork, which would have refunded investors by creating a "withdraw" function in the code.

  • Expected Moves: Draftkings, Square, Roku, AMC, Peloton, Moderna, Rocket, Uber, Cronos And More

    The Broader Markets Last Week – SPY closed slightly higher on the week but below its intra-week highs. The VIX closed higher on the week, up to 18.60 from 17. This Week – SPY options are pricing a 1.2% move (in either direction) for the upcoming week. That corresponds to about $412 as a bearish consensus and $422 as a bullish consensus. Expected Moves for This Week via Options AI: SPY 1.1% QQQ 1.6% IWM 2.2% QQQ vol (and expected move) is slightly less than last week with the earnings reports from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) now out of the way. Options AI provides a free expected move calculator that allows you to compare expected moves on the same chart. Expected Moves For Companies Reporting Earnings Following one of the biggest weeks of the earnings season that saw much of FAANG report, this week sees some smaller cap in the news stocks like Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), AMC (NYSE: AMC), Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAC) and Rocket (NASDAQ: RCKT). The Options AI Earnings Calendar is a free resource to keep up to date on upcoming earnings, how options are pricing potential moves, and how that compares to actual stock moves on prior earnings events (starting with most recent). Here is a look for at this week (links go to the Options AI Calendar / Expected move page): ON Semi ON / Expected Move: 6% / Recent moves: +6%, -3% Pfizer PFE / Expected Move: 3% / Recent moves: -2%, -1%, +4% Activision Blizzard ATVI / Expected Move: 5% / Recent moves: +10%, -3%, -2% Skillz SKLZ / Expected Move: 12% / Recent moves: +8% Zillow Z / Expected Move: 10% / Recent moves: +18%, +14%, +12% Lyft LYFT / Expected Move: 8% / Recent moves: +5%, +1%, -5% General Motors GM / Expected Move: 5% / Recent moves: -2%, +5%, -2% Paypal PYPL / Expected Move: 5% / Recent moves: +7%, -4%, +4% Rocket RKT / Expected Move: 7% / Recent moves: +10%, -3%, -15% Uber UBER / Expected Move: 8% / Recent moves: -4%, +7%, -5% Etsy ETSY / Expected Move: 9% / Recent moves: +11%, -5%, -4% Twilio TWLO / Expected Move: 8% / Recent moves: +8%, -5%, -2% Moderna MRNA / Expected Move: 7% / Recent moves: +2%, +8%, -3% Viacom VIAC / Expected Move: 7% / Recent moves: -5%, -6%, +3% Square SQ / Expected Move: 7% / Recent moves: -8%, +13%, +5% Roku ROKU / Expected Move: 8% / Recent moves: +3%, +13%, -7% Peloton PTON / Expected Move: 9% / Recent moves: -6%, -1%, -4% DraftKings DKNG / Expected Move: 7% / Recent moves: +6%, +4%, -6% Cronos CRON / Expected Move: 8% / Recent moves: -3%, +17%, -16% Options AI puts the expected move at the heart of its trading experience. Traders are able to quickly generate trades based on the move, or to place their own price target in context of the expected move. Options AI provides a couple of free tools like an expected move calculator, as well as an earnings calendar. More education on expected moves and spread trading can be found at Learn / Options AI. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlternative Ways To Trade Earnings. Apple, Facebook, Shopify, Amazon, NIO, And MoreMore Ways To Trade Tesla Earnings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

    Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories of the Week Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of April 26th – May 2nd, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. *Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Red White & Bloom Closes Deal With Acreage Holdings to Acquire its Florida Cannabis Operations In Addition to Acquiring All of Acreage Holdings’ Florida Operations, RWB Also Acquired Certain Owned and Leased Real Estate Assets Used in Acreage Florida’s Operations Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) announced that the company has closed the acquisition of Acreage Florida from Acreage Holdings (CSE: ACRG.A.U) (OTCQX: ACRGF) (FRA: 0VZ). The deal, which was originally announced via press release on February 25, 2021, sees RWB’s new subsidiary, RWB Florida LLC, officially take control of all of Acreage Florida’s issued and outstanding shares from Acreage Holdings’ subsidiary High Street Capital Partners, LLC. READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 9. COMPASS Pathways Launches Public Offering Cowen, Evercore ISI and Berenberg Are Acting as Joint Book-Running Managers for the Offering and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and BTIG, LLC are Acting as Lead Managers for the Offering Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced the launch of a proposed public offering of 4,000,000 American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing one ordinary share. Each of the ADSs is being offered by COMPASS. COMPASS expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ADSs. READ FULL CMPS ARTICLE 8. Green Thumb Industries Reaches Virginia Via Purchase of Dharma Pharmaceuticals Under the Purchase Agreement, Green Thumb Will Also Acquire a Production Facility and Retail Dispensary in Abingdon, Virginia Green Thumb (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) (FRA: R9U2) announced Monday it will reach the Virginia market via its acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC. GTI, the cannabis consumer packaged goods company, confirmed it had signed a definitive agreement to buy Dharma Pharmaceuticals, though the price has not been disclosed. Dharma Pharmaceuticals owns one of five licenses under the Virginia medical cannabis market, which enables it to cultivate, process and retail directly to consumers. It was the first operator to offer medical cannabis products to patients in Virginia in 2020. READ FULL GTII ARTICLE 7. Revive Therapeutics Enters Into Research Agreement with UCSF For Bucillamine as Potential Treatment For Severe COVID-19 The Agreement Will Support Research in the Laboratory of Dr. John Fahy to Test the Efficacy of Bucillamine in Pre-Clinical Models of COVID-19 and to Design Protocols That Test the Utility of Bucillamine in Human Trials Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (CNSX: RVV, OTCMKTS: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, announced that it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to explore the utility of Bucillamine as a treatment for severe COVID-19. READ FULL RVV ARTICLE 6. Red White & Bloom Releases Update and Advises on Timing of Filing Annual Audited Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis Once All Acquisitions Are Closed, RWB and RWB Brands Will Be Available in 6 of the Top 10 U.S. States, Measured By Cannabis Revenue, With Sales in 2020 Exceeding $8.8 Billion Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) previously announced that it did not file its audit in advance of the April 30, 2021 deadline. The company anticipates filing its 2020 audited financial statements on or before May 31, 2021. As a result of today’s announcement, RWB is providing certain 2020 and subsequent financial results: READ FULL RED WHITE & BLOOM ARTICLE 5. Creso Pharma Releases Quarterly Activities Report Creso Announced That its Total Q1 2021 Revenue Was A$1,385,000 – up 237% From Q4 2020 Creso Pharma (ASX: CPH) (OTC: COPHF) (FRA: 1X8) announced the release of its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 March 2021, together with its Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report. “This quarter marked Creso’s evolution into a broader-based pharmaceutical company. Having undertaken a thorough search for quality, complementary acquisition opportunities, the company successfully identified and secured an agreement with psychedelics company, Halucenex, which, if approved by shareholders, will represent a significant milestone for the company, as it looks to commercialize new psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy treatments. Halucenex has made considerable progress during the quarter and provides Creso with access to another lucrative vertical,” said Adam Blumenthal, Creso Pharma Non-Executive Chairman. READ FULL CPH ARTICLE 4. Psychedelics Company MindMed Trips in Nasdaq Debut Psychedelic Drug Development Startup MindMed Became the Second Company of its Kind to List on the NASDAQ on Tuesday, But its Share Price Crashed 30% During the First Day of Trading MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF) (FRA: MMQ) which went public on Canada’s NEO stock exchange through a reverse takeover in March 2020 and has a current market cap of $1.3 billion, is working on clinical trials to explore the medicinal properties of powerful psychedelics, including lysergic acid diethylamide, MDMA, psilocybin. READ FULL MMED ARTICLE 3. Cantor Raises Price Target on Trulieve’s Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings Report Cannabis Company Trulieve is Scheduled to Release its Q1 2021 Financial Results on May 13, Before the Market Opens, and Will Follow Up With a Conference Call at 8.30 AM EST Ahead of the earnings report, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic raised the price target to $89 from $83 on Trulieve’s (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) stock, while keeping an “Overweight“ rating. Zuanic said Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target based on increased long-term EBITDA projections. READ FULL TRUL ARTICLE 2. Champignon Brands Changes Name to Braxia Scientific to Reflect the Integration of Ketamine and Psychedelic Clinics and its Research and Development Priorities The Name Change Reflects the Company’s Commitment to Providing Access to, and Leadership in, Setting the Standard of Care for Ketamine Treatment in Depression Through its Network of Clinics, as Well as its Ketamine and Psychedelic Derivative Research and Drug Development Priorities Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (OTCQB: SHRMF) (FRA: 496) announced that it has changed its name from “Champignon Brands Inc.” to “Braxia Scientific Corp.” and its ticker symbol will change from “SHRM” to “BRAX” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Braxia Scientific’s overarching aim is to shape the future of treatment for people suffering from depression and other mental health disorders. READ FULL SHRM ARTICLE 1. Tilray, Aphria Close Merger, Create The ‘New’ Tilray In April, Aphria Shareholders Finally Voted in Favor of the Merger, With Tilray Shareholders Following Suit Approving the Transaction on Friday Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) (FRA: 2HQ) and Aphria (NYSE: APHA) have merged after months of negotiations, creating a company with a combined market cap of $3.3 billion. The two Canadian cannabis giants had been in talks since December with Aphria’s current CEO Irwin Simon to create a new enterprise. The resulting company, which is expected to generate roughly $81 million in annual pre-tax cost synergies within the next eighteen months, kept the Tilray name and will continue to trade on Nasdaq Global Select Exchange under the ticker symbol TLRY. READ FULL APHA TLRY ARTICLE Image Sourced from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 200 years: Remote St. Helena island marks Napoleon's death

    Getting to the remote South Atlantic island where Napoleon died 200 years ago got even harder during the coronavirus pandemic. The Saint Helena Napoleonic Heritage group, which is dedicated to preserving Napoleon’s memory on the island, plans to hold several events in coming days, livestreamed if the island's internet connection holds up.

  • Vaxart Stock Is Surging As Its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Can Potentially Trigger Immunity Against Variants

    Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) has announced new data from the Phase 1 trial evaluating its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, dubbed as VXA-CoV2-1. Data obtained showed substantial CD8+ T-cell responses against SARS-Cov-2 and showed cross-reactivity against diverse endemic coronaviruses such as 229E, NL63, HKU1, and OC43. In a comparative experiment, Phase 1 study data was compared to T-cell responses from volunteers subsequently vaccinated with the Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccines, indicating the mRNA vaccines induced fewer T-cell responses. “The strength of T-cell responses against both S and N proteins, which we targeted, leads us to believe that VXA-CoV2-1 offers a promising solution to variants,” said Dr. Sean Tucker, chief scientific officer at Vaxart. Price Action: VXRT shares up 17.5% at $9.42 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEurope To Get Novavax COVID-19 Vaccines But Not Before End Of 2021: ReutersNovavax Next In List To Start Testing Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Spy photos show mystery Cadillac Escalade testing alongside Corvettes

    This mystery Cadillac Escalade prototype could be a rumored V model featuring a supercharged LT4 V8. This prototype, sporting a fancy exhaust and other unique elements under fairly elaborate camouflage, was spied testing alongside a group of C8 Chevrolet Corvettes. Since it's still quite comprehensively disguised, we can't say much for certain about what this prototype has going on underneath.

  • Stellantis CFO: Microchip shortage impact remains ‘controlled’

    The Stellantis automotive company created out of the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot reported Wednesday a 14% increase in first-quarter revenues, despite a drop in production due to the semiconductor shortage.

  • ARK Innovation's performance under pressure as tech stocks swoon

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rotation out of growth and technology stocks and a recent slide in shares of Tesla Inc are weighing on the performance of ARK Innovation, the flagship exchange-traded fund managed by star stock picker Cathie Wood that bested all other U.S. equity funds in 2020. The $23.1 billion fund posted a gain of less than 1% last month, a showing nearly 3 percentage points behind the average fund in its category, according to Morningstar data. For the year to date, the fund is down 9%, a performance that puts it in the bottom 100th percentile in Morningstar's category of 543 mid-cap growth funds.

  • Tesla Makes More Money From Bitcoin Than It Does From Cars — What Does That Mean for Your Stock?

    First-quarter results from Tesla show that it made more profits in the first three months of the year with Bitcoin than it did with its car business. See: Tesla Posts Record Revenue, Musk Announces He...

  • Teladoc Stock is Down Another 8% This Week. Don’t Just Blame Poor Earnings.

    Concern has mounted over whether Teladoc can retain its customers in an increasingly competitive space.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Over 40% Upside Potential

    In stock investing, the game is all about returns. At the end of the day, every investor wants to see the portfolio choices pay off, and bring a return on the investment. A wise investor looks to balance risk against the return. In today’s environment, with markets generally up – the S&P 500 has gained 12% so far this year – the main risk for now takes the form of ‘local’ losses; that is, short term slips in a rising stock environment. To cover that risk, investors need to remember the other truth about the stock market: it’s a long-term play. Don’t expect to realize huge gains quickly, stay in for the long haul, and look for stocks that offer high return potential. That’s the key to investing success. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve located three stocks that offer investors a 40% or better upside for the year ahead, along with a Strong Buy consensus rating. They come from a range of stock sectors, have shown individual quirks in their recent share performance – and some of Wall Street’s top analysts have given them the thumbs up. Let’s find out why. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) We’ll start in the tech sector, where Tenable is a holding firm that bills itself as ‘the cyber exposure company.’ Tenable’s flagship product, Nessus, is a vulnerability scanner that allows users to find and close vulnerabilities in their networked systems. Along with its other products, Tenable’s line of exposure protection software gives customers a threefold advantage: to see, predict, and act. The product line is popular, and Tenable boasts over 30,000 organizations in its customer base, including more than half of the Fortune 500 companies. Along with a large customer base and a product line that is growing indispensable in the digital world, Tenable has featured steady financial growth. The company has registered quarter-over-quarter revenue gains for the past nine quarters, and shows no sign of stopping. In the most recent reported, 1Q21, Tenable reported $123.2 million at the top line, up 4% sequentially – but 20% year-over-year. In other key metrics, Tenable reported $38.6 million in cash from operations, of which $37.6 million was free cash flow – an impressive 97% of the company’s cash flow. FCF was up a whopping 864% year-over-year. Tenable also reported more than 330 new enterprise platform customers in the quarter, 29 new customers with net contracts in the six-figure range. Tenable has attracted attention from Daniel Ives, Wedbush’s tech expert rated in the top 1% of Wall Street’s analysts by TipRanks. Ives writes of Tenable, “TENB came out of the gates swinging in the March quarter as the company posted impressive revenue/billings upside along with stronger than expected guidance... We continue to view Tenable as one of our favorite cyber security names as the company's expanded product portfolio, cloud strategic focus, high caliber management team, and risk/reward is very compelling at current levels.” Ives gives TENB shares an Outperform (i.e., a Buy) rating, along with a $62 price target that implies a one-year upside of 68%. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here.) From the Strong Buy consensus rating, it’s clear that Wall Street generally agrees with Ives. The stock’s 6 recent reviews break down 5 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold. Shares are priced at $36.88 and the $57.50 average price target suggests an upside of 56% in the next 12 months. (See Tenable’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Let’s shift gears, and look at the cannabis industry. Cannabis has, in the last decade, gone from being an illegal controlled substance to a big business, as major countries like Canada and Germany (for medical use only) have legalized the drug, along with more than 30 US states that have full or partial legalization. As the drug has grown more accepted – and its medical use has become more mainstream – a whole network of cannabis providers has grown up to meet the demand. Trulieve is one of the big players in the US medical cannabis sector. Since the drug is still illegal at the US Federal level, medical cannabis companies in the States must operate on a state-by-state basis. Trulieve has taken a leading position in the Florida market for medical cannabis, where the company boasts a 51% market share in the nation’s third largest state – and the second largest state with legal medical use. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, boasts over 550 individual items in its product line, and offers a vertically integrated ‘seed-to-sale’ business model. While the medical cannabis business in the US has to adapt to a wide range of legality regimes, preventing operations on a truly national scale, Trulieve has met the challenge and seen three years in a row of profitability. In the company’s most recent financial release, for 4Q20, the top line came in at $168.4 million, up 24% year-over-year to reach a company record. For the full year, revenues were $521.5 million, up 106% yoy. The company saw full-year net income of $63 million, up 19% from 2019, and $99.6 million in cash from operations. Matt McGinley, 5-star analyst from Needham, likes Trulieve’s prospects going forward. He writes, “We expect FL to be 80%+ of Trulieve's revenue in '21, but new states should comprise 33% of growth. We think Trulieve's balance sheet is in a strong position to accelerate the pace of M&A, and to concurrently sustain higher levels of capex…. We believe that the stock will rate higher on EBITDA growth, and believe the multiple is low for a company with such strong operating fundamentals.” The analyst’s comments back up his Buy rating on the stock, and his $60.75 average price target indicates confidence in 46% share growth for the year ahead. (To watch McGinley’s track record, click here.) With 9 Buy recommendations on record, the Strong Buy consensus rating on TCNNF shares is unanimous. The stock is trading for $41.37 and has an average price target of $69.61, suggesting an upside of 68% in 2021. (See Trulieve’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Snap, Inc. (SNAP) Last up, Snap, is best known as the parent company of the popular Snapchat app. Along with Snapchat, Snap also owns Bitmoji and markets the Spectacles smartglasses. The common theme is the combination of social media and camera apps, letting users play with photo filters, create temporary stories, and record videos. Snap bills itself as a camera company, that uses social tech to reinvent personal photography. Snap reported its 1Q21 earnings last month, and saw revenue rise 66% year-over-year, coming in at $770 million for the quarter. Free cash flow hit $126 million, up $131 million from the year-ago quarter. This was the company’s first positive free cash flow print since going public in 2017. The solid financial display is underpinned by strong user growth. The DAU – daily active user – number grew 22% yoy, to a total of 280 million. The company divides its operations into North America, Europe, and Rest of World – and DAU was up in all three, both sequentially and year-over-year. This was the first quarter in which Snap’s Android users made up a majority of the DAUs. SNAP shares are covered for Wells Fargo by analyst Brian Fitzgerald, who is rated #9 overall by TipRanks. Fitzgerald sees the stock with plenty of potential going forward, saying of it: “[We] remain bullish given strong usage/engagement trends and ample monetization runway across an array of dimensions (increasing ad relevance, new formats, increasing AR adoption, increasing share of e-commerce and gaming activity on platform, and narrowing the domestic/int'l monetization gap)…. we view shares as attractively valued at current levels given SNAP's large and highly engaged audience, improved audience growth, rapid revenue growth and improving profitability profile.” Along with these comments, Fitzgerald gives SNAP an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating, and a $91 price target to indicate room for 68% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Fitzgerald’s track record, click here.) In recent weeks, Snap has picked up 36 analyst reviews. These include 29 to Buy, overbalancing the 6 Holds and 1 Sell, and giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. SNAP sells for $55.78, and at $80.13 its average price target suggests a one-year upside of 43%. (See Snap’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nikola To Report As Chip Squeeze May Put 2021 Milestones At Risk

    Nikola will report first-quarter results Friday as the chip supply crunch threatens key milestones for this year.

  • EU and India to revive stalled trade talks, draft statement says

    The European Union and India will agree to relaunch stalled free-trade talks at a virtual summit on Saturday, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters, as concerns about China's rise bring Brussels and New Delhi closer. The draft statement, which must be signed off by EU ambassadors on Wednesday and needs New Delhi's final approval, would bind together two of the world's biggest economies in an alliance seen as a counter to China. If it is approved, the EU and India will say: "We agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement which would respond to the current challenges," the draft statement said.

  • BioNTech Hits Record as Vaccine Success Spurs on Biotechs

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE, the vaccine maker partnered with Pfizer Inc. on its Covid-19 shot, rose 10% on Monday as the stock rallied past $200 a share, breaking yet another record after closing at new highs four out of five days last week.The German company was among the top gainers as the biotech sector regained lost footing and optimism about economies reopening bolstered stocks. Shots from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna Inc. have helped the U.S. reach more than 245 million doses administered, while side-stepping some of the safety concerns that have arisen for shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.The biotech sector is bouncing back after hitting a four-month low in early April on regulatory concerns related to industry consolidation, new drug applications and potential legislation to rein in the cost of prescriptions. The Nasdaq Biotech Index is up 5.6% from an April 12 trough while the broader market climbed 1.6%. Returns for the biopharma benchmark still trail S&P 500 stocks for the year.“Vaccines are winning,” Raymond James analysts led by Chris Meekins said in a note to clients. In the U.S., infections, death and hospitalizations are still moving in the right direction, with cases now at their lowest seven-day average since early October. But other parts of the world like India are still suffering amid a massive resurgence in infections, they added.First-quarter earnings from Pfizer on Tuesday before the stock market opens could provide a further boost for the German biotech. Morgan Stanley expects the pharmaceutical heavyweight to “significantly raise” its vaccine sales expectations for the year and forecasts they could top $19 billion in 2021. Pfizer closed 3.1% higher on Monday for the biggest gain since Dec. 8 after the Biden administration said it will support its move to begin exporting U.S.-made doses of its coronavirus vaccine.Moderna also jumped 4% Monday, topping its record closing high of $185.98.Other companies waiting on critical data on their Covid-19 inoculations were mixed, including CureVac NV which rose about 2.8% while Novavax Inc. slumped 18% as investors continue to wait for its Covid vaccine data results that were expected last month.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apollo’s $5 Billion Bet on Yahoo Aims to Go Beyond Advertising

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s $5 billion deal for Verizon Communications Inc.’s media unit will create a new entity dubbed Yahoo, and while the name is losing its exclamation point, the new owners are enthusiastic about the business’s opportunities.Along with Yahoo, Apollo is getting AOL, TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry. Guru Gowrappan, who headed the division for Verizon, will be chief executive officer of Yahoo. Verizon will keep a 10% stake in the venture.Apollo partner Reed Rayman said he hopes to take these primarily advertising-driven media brands and augment them with new products like subscription services and sports betting.Those ambitions aren’t altogether different than the previous management’s, but Verizon, which was almost solely focused on expanding its wireless business into 5G, couldn’t find enough patience or resources to make its media foray a success.Yahoo has about 900,000 users of its email, sports and finance sites. And while that’s a wealth of consumer connections, Verizon discovered that the ties aren’t very durable.‘Rude Awakening’If Apollo sees the big online audience as a short-term win, it “could be in for a rude awakening,” said Joanna O’Connell, an analyst with Forrester. “Consumer relationships don’t just persist in perpetuity in a vacuum. They need to be nurtured and grown.”Rayman called Yahoo Finance the world’s premier financial site but declined to provide specifics of growth plans for the outlet, which could range from stock trading to investment services. “We’re looking at a wide range of business and product initiatives that can really leverage its scale,” he said.Apollo also sees opportunity beyond the marquee properties of Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.“Yahoo Mail is still the second-most-used mail worldwide,” Rayman said. “There is a lot in here that we’re excited about. This wasn’t a thesis of buying a lot of things just to get one or two things.”Apollo got its start in the 1990s as a so-called vulture investor led by co-founder Leon Black. The targets were waning businesses and distressed assets. Today its roster of investments makes it a global conglomeration involved with a range of industries, including insurance, tech, manufacturing and TV stations.Verizon, which wrote down $4.5 billion of the media unit’s value, will get to walk away from a distracting, unprofitable business with $5 billion that it can use to help pay off debts.Apollo has a few options, said Roger Entner, an analyst with Recon Analytics.“Private equity makes money in two ways: put companies together or break them apart,” Entner said. “These guys will probably apply some tender loving care to the head count and the balance sheet and sell the best parts.”No M&A PlanRayman said there’s no immediate M&A plan for Yahoo.“It’s an iconic asset and we need to make sure we do it right,” he said.Apollo has been involved in media carve-outs before, such as Cox Communications Inc. selling the firm its TV stations in 2019 but keeping a minority stake, similar to Verizon. It also attracted Alphabet Inc. last year to buy a stake in home-security firm ADT Inc., an Apollo portfolio company it took public in 2018.And Apollo may have a playbook for squeezing juice out of withered web assets. The firm acquired two former online-photo giants, Shutterfly and Snapfish, and has been planning to combine them and take the venture public.There’s a possible advantage for Verizon in a scenario like that, Cowen analyst Colby Synesael wrote in a note Monday.If Apollo is successful in rebuilding Yahoo and brings the asset back to market in an initial public offering, “Verizon will participate in the upside via its 10% stake,” Synesael wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Novo Nordisk lifts guidance after first quarter beats expectations

    Denmark's Novo Nordisk raised its sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday after beating first-quarter earnings expectations, lifting shares in the world's biggest maker of diabetes drugs. Sales were still hit by the effect of patients and wholesalers stocking up on drugs last year in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic, Novo said, but inventory changes and the timing of shipments had offset that in the first quarter. "We are very encouraged with the sales growth in the first three months of 2021," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Eyeing Fed Speakers, Friday’s Jobs Report

    If the hawkish Fedspeak gains traction then rates could go up, the dollar could strengthen, leaving little incentive to buy gold.

  • Secretive Billionaire Kenneth Dart Makes $6.7 Billion Bet on Tobacco Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- It took decades for sustainable investing to become mainstream, but now every week one giant investor after another announces their commitment to ESG.Kenneth Dart will not be joining that club.The billionaire is heir to a plastic cup fortune. More than two decades ago he renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to the Caribbean, becoming the biggest real estate owner in the Cayman Islands. For years he invested in distressed sovereign debt with Argentina’s former President Cristina Kirchner calling him a “vulture.”And over the past six months Dart, 66, has quietly accumulated one of the classic sin investments. Through a Cayman Islands vehicle called Spring Mountain Investments, Dart has built a 7% stake in British American Tobacco that’s now worth $6 billion. Last month, Spring Mountain disclosed a separate $634 million position in rival Imperial Brands. The Financial Times first reported the firm’s tobacco investments.A small portion of the positions were entered into using total return swaps, the filings show. These types of swaps were at the center of the March implosion of family office Archegos Capital Management, causing billions in bank losses.Tobacco WagerSpring Mountain is the latest in a series of entities the publicity-shy Dart has used to buy securities. He previously set up Portfolio Services Ltd., Seneca Investments, EM Ltd., Eastern Capital and LBS Investments. In recent years these have been used to invest in obscure biotechnology stocks that make up a fraction of his fortune, estimated at $6.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Susanna de Saram, a representative of Dart’s firm Dart Enterprises, declined to comment on investment decisions.Dart’s tobacco wager goes against one of the hottest trends in finance: Investing in companies that focus on environmental, social and governance factors, which in theory means corporations have long-term sustainable prospects.The tobacco industry has for decades been the antithesis of ESG investment. Dominated by a few corporate behemoths, the companies operate in a market at risk of being quashed by regulation or customers giving up -- or dying from -- the habit.Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has been a longtime champion of tobacco-control efforts.While a larger group of investors are shunning the stocks, it can create opportunities for those less concerned with the societal outcomes of their portfolio.Dividend YieldsTobacco stocks “were a one-way ticket up until around 2016” before concerns about new regulation, especially in the U.S., began discouraging investors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox.Over the past five years, the MSCI World Tobacco Index has dropped 32%. That’s punished long-term holders, but has juiced the dividends the stocks pay. British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands have dividend yields exceeding 8%.Investors may also be overstating the regulatory risks -- after all the firms have experience adapting to and profiting under new regulations --and there’s potential growth in alternative tobacco products and the new cannabis markets, Fox said.Still, there’s a reason why so many investors shun the stocks.“Smoking has been in decline for the past five decades because of what we call the ESG Squeeze: pressures from societal attitudes, regulation, and taxation,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Adam Spielman wrote in March. In 10 to 20 years there could be no smokers left in many markets, according to Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett.Read more: Smoking may disappear within a generation, analysts predictDart has made successful contrarian bets in the past. He made billions from companies such as Salomon Inc., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., and in troubled sovereign debt, according to a 1995 Businessweek profile.Trained as a chemical engineer, he’s long been focused on his investment portfolio instead of the family business, Dart Container, where he no longer has a role or ownership. Mason, Michigan-based Dart Container is run by his brother, Robert Dart.In recent years Dart’s focus seemed to shift from markets to property development, primarily in the Cayman Islands, where he’s made his home. Dart Real Estate has developed $1.5 billion in projects, including hotels, office buildings and residential complexes, according to its website.(Updates with total return swaps in fifth paragraph, Dart Enterprises’ response in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for May 4, 2021

    Trader reaction to 1.2038 will set the tone into the close.