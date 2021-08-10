Lucid Named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for Second Consecutive Year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, for the second consecutive year.

"It's an honor to be included on the Cloud 100 list again. This recognition is a testament to the incredible growth we've experienced over the past year and the dramatically growing need for solutions that support collaboration and hybrid work," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO of Lucid. "Our visual collaboration suite is empowering distributed teams to collaborate, align and move into action faster than ever before. We're excited for the opportunity ahead as we continue to help teams see and build the future."

Lucid's inclusion on the 2021 list comes on the heels of other impressive company milestones, including accelerating year-over-year growth and a $3 billion valuation following over $500 million in financing this year. With one third of the company's revenue coming from outside the United States, businesses and teams across the globe are leveraging the combined power of Lucidchart and Lucidspark to move more quickly from initial idea into action.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks."

The Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involves ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%) and people & culture (15%).

